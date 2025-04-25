Saline Farmers Market Kicks Off 24th Outdoor Season May 3

Fresh produce, live music, children’s activities, and more return to downtown Saline every Saturday through October.

Photo Saline Farmers Market Facebook

Community News

The Saline Farmers Market is anxiously awaiting the beginning of May to leave their winter home and head out into nature! Summer market runs from May – October, from 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St, in Parking Lot #4. The first outdoor market day will be Saturday, May 3rd. This is the 24th year Saline will be bringing all the “freshest, tastiest – and local-est food in the area”, plus great free enrichment activities every week!

The summer season starts with plant starts; spring produce like radishes, lettuce, and strawberries. Find these alongside the year-round staples like bread, cheese, pastured meats, and eggs. As the season continues, farmers will add even more fruits and vegetables as well as cut flowers, bedding plants, and vegetable plants! Crafters and specialty foods will be peppered in throughout the season to fill in those more

The Summer Market includes fun children’s activities and events, as well as learning and entertainment for adults. Programming this year includes pollinator week, where curious shoppers can engage in learning activities and observe a visible hive. The Saline Rotary Club will be hosting a Corn Roast event, where shoppers can get a fresh-roasted ear of corn for free and enjoy the Huron Valley Harmonizers barbershop quartet. The Saline District Library will be attending for some story times and to encourage summer reading. Many of your favorite musicians will be back, plus some new voices will join in. You can stay up to date with these events by following the market on Facebook, Instagram, or subscribe to the weekly e-newsletter.

“The Saline Farmers Market is more than a place to shop—it’s where neighbors gather, kids explore, and traditions grow. It’s a special, uniquely Saline experience that embodies what it truly means to be part of a connected, caring community,” said Elle Cole, Saline Acting City Manager. “We are incredibly proud of the Market’s role in bringing people together and supporting our local farmers and makers.” The Saline Farmers Market vendors accept credit cards, SNAP tokens, Double Up Food Bucks tokens, and Saline Area Social Services Senior Vouchers for purchase. For more information, contact Market Manager Dana Turner-Queen at SalineFarmersMarket@gmail.com or visit our website at cityofsaline.org/farmersmarket