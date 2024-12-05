Saline Girls’ Get by Seaholm in Opener

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline girls’ basketball team opened its season with a strong 51-47 win over Birmingham Seaholm Tuesday night.

Seaholm had the size advantage over the Hornets, but Saline’s clutch outside shooting was the difference in the end.

The Hornets led by one at the break 20-19, but Saline got hot in the third.

Keira Roehm hit two big triples to help the Hornets push the lead to ten 35-25 after three.

Seaholm got within six in the fourth, but a Roehm triple pushed the lead back to nine 40-31.

The Hornet lead grew to 13 with a Grace Roth triple and the Hornets held off a late Seaholm charge for the win.

Roehm had a big night with five triples and finished with 20 points to go along with five rebounds.

Freshman Halle Powell had a big first game for the Hornets with 13 points and five assists.

Kadyn Maida had a strong all-around game with six points, five rebounds, and four assists. Mya Talladay added two points and two rebounds, while Megan Sweet had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Abby Roth five rebounds and one steal.