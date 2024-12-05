December 05, 2024 Donate
Log in

Saline, Saline Sports, Sports

Saline Girls’ Get by Seaholm in Opener

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Saline Girls’ Get by Seaholm in Opener

by

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline girls’ basketball team opened its season with a strong 51-47 win over Birmingham Seaholm Tuesday night.

Seaholm had the size advantage over the Hornets, but Saline’s clutch outside shooting was the difference in the end.

The Hornets led by one at the break 20-19, but Saline got hot in the third.

Keira Roehm hit two big triples to help the Hornets push the lead to ten 35-25 after three.

Seaholm got within six in the fourth, but a Roehm triple pushed the lead back to nine 40-31.

The Hornet lead grew to 13 with a Grace Roth triple and the Hornets held off a late Seaholm charge for the win.

Roehm had a big night with five triples and finished with 20 points to go along with five rebounds.

Freshman Halle Powell had a big first game for the Hornets with 13 points and five assists.

Kadyn Maida had a strong all-around game with six points, five rebounds, and four assists. Mya Talladay added two points and two rebounds, while Megan Sweet had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Abby Roth five rebounds and one steal.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media