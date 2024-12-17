Saline Girls’ Improve to 4-0 with Pair of Wins

The Saline girls’ basketball team improved to 4-0 overall on the season after a pair of wins last week.

The Hornets opened the week with a 46-40 win over a tough South Lyon East team.

Keira Roehm led Saline with 14 points and three assists.

Kadyn Maida added 12 points, two rebounds, and three steals, while Grace Roth chipped in with nine points and four rebounds.

Freshman Halle Powell finished with seven points and a team-high six rebounds, while Mya Talladay added four points, three rebounds, and three blocks.

“I was proud of the way we battled through a physical game, especially down the stretch,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “Time and time again we pulled down key rebounds and dove on the floor for loose balls to gain extra possessions.”

The Hornets opened SEC Red play with a 58-33 win over Monroe Friday night.

After setting the career three-point school record last week, Roehm tied the Saline record with triples in a game with eight against the Trojans and finished with a team high 26 points.

The eight triples ties the record by former Hornet Ella Stemmer, who also held the career three-point record.

Maida had a big night with 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Ayla Stager returned to the court for the first time this season after an injury and chipped in with seven points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Powell had seven steals, three assists, two rebounds, and two points, Talladay four rebounds, three blocks, two points, and Abby Roth two points and two rebounds.