Saturday, April 27, 2024
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Saline Girls' Lax Improves to 2-0 in the SEC

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
The Saline girls’ lacrosse team split a pair of games last week, including a SEC win over Dexter.

The Hornets fell to Anthony Wayne (OH) 13-10 in a wild game Friday night.

It has become a common theme in the early season and Saline once again got off to a slow start with Anthony Wayne taking a 4-1 lead after one period with Ayla Stager scoring the lone goal for the Hornets.

Anthony Wayne pushed the lead to 6-1 before Carly Pufpaf found the net to make it 6-2.

The lead grew to 7-2 before Kate Aeschliman scored twice to cut the lead to 7-4 at the half.

The Hornets owned the third quarter with Lucy Sweeney scoring a pair of goals and Stager scored two more to give Saline a 8-7 lead, before AW tied the game at eight after three quarters.

Anthony Wayne came out fast in the fourth with three straight goals to take an 11-8 lead.

Pufpaf scored her second of the game to make it 11-9, but Wayne scored two more for a 13-9 lead.

Stager scored her fourth goal of the night late, but it wasn’t enough for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 2-0 in the SEC with a 9-4 win over Dexter in a battle between two of the top teams in the conference.

Maddie Nisioka had a huge night with five goals, while Stager scored two for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 4-4 overall on the season.

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

