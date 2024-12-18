Saline Girls’ Remain Undefeated on Season

The Saline girls’ basketball team remained perfect on the season with a 51-18 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night.

The win lifted the Hornets to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

“This was a great team effort. We shared it well and got a lot of key contributions from a lot of different players,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Keira Roehm had another big night for the Hornets with a team-high 15 points and dished out eight assists.

Halle Powell was hot beyond the arch and finished with 14 points and two steals.

Ayla Stager, who just returned from an injury was a force on the glass with 12 rebounds and scored two points.

Kadyn Maida had a strong all-around game with seven points, three steals, and three assists, while Ava Nowatzke scored her first varsity basket with a triple and grabbed four rebounds.

Grace Roth and Megan Sweet scored three points each, Abby Roth and Abby Zsenyuk two points each, and Myla Tallady had a huge defensive game with seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Hornets take on Riverview Thursday night.