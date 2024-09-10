Saline Girls Win Bath XC Invite. Boys’ Second 

Another big weekend for the Saline cross country teams as the girls won the D1 title and the boys were second at the Bath Invitational Saturday.

The girls finished with 45 points to beat out Northville with 76.

The freshman duo of McKinley Jones and Savannah Staton once again led the Hornets to the win.

Jones finished first with a PR of 18:46.7, while Staton set a PR in her third-place finish with a time of 18:55.6.

Katarin Munson finished tenth with a PR of 19:34.5, while Sophie Roth was 15th in 20:22.3, and Lillian Schlack 16th in 20:22.5.

Corynn Gady placed 17th in 20”24.8, Adelynn Turck 21st with a PR of 20:33.9, Grace Roth 25th in 20:43.2, Mackenzie Sellenraad 37th in 21”07.7, and Abby Roth 42nd in 21:32.4.

The boys finished with 62 points in the race dominated by Northville with 20.

Jacob Szalay led the Hornets with a seventh-place finish with a time of 16:29.5.

Saman Meshinchi placed 12th in 16:39.3 and Wesley Rogan 15th with a PR of 16:47.5.

Jack Klein was 16th in 16:48.4, Brennan LaRusso 17th in 16:51.3, and Collin Eckermann 18th with a PR of 16:55.8. Jacob Cole finished 31st in 17:20, Carlos Basulto 32nd with a PR time of 17:20.7, William VanHaaften 45th with a PR of 17:56.5, and William Rosales 46th in 17:56.9.