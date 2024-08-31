Saline Girls’ XC Cruises to Milan Puddle Jumper Title 

The Saline girls’ cross country team dominated the Division 1 race at the Milan Puddle Jumper Invitational on its way to a first-place finish.

The Hornets swept the top 12 places at the race to finish with 15 points to beat out second-place Monroe.

A pair of freshmen led the way for the Hornets with McKinley Jones finishing in 19:26.2 and Savannah Staton in 20:01.6 placed first and second to lead Saline.

Grace Roth finished third in 20:40, Mackenzie fourth in 20:46.63, and Katarina Munson rounded out the top five with a time of 21:02.1.

Corynn Gady was sixth in 21:06.9, Sophie Roth seventh in 21:12.4, Lillian Schlack eighth in 21:25.1, Adelynn Turck ninth in 21:38.7, Abby Roth tenth in 22:37.8, Kylie Warner 11th in 23:54.5, and Lizzie Thibeault 12th in 23:55.9.

Photos by Kelly Faro