Saline High School to Launch Job Shadowing Program in 2025: Businesses Invited to Participate

STN Staff

Saline High School is set to introduce an innovative job shadowing program aimed at providing students with valuable hands-on experience in various industries. The program, which is expected to begin in the 2025/26 school year, will allow students to observe and engage with professionals across the community, gaining insights into potential career paths before graduation.

The initiative, currently in the planning stages, seeks to connect students with local businesses for a trimester-long experience. Each student will have the opportunity to shadow professionals for approximately 15-20 hours, exploring industries of their interest. Saline High School operates on a trimester schedule, with potential placements available during the Fall, Winter, or Spring terms.

To ensure the success of the program, the school is currently gauging interest from local businesses willing to participate. Interested business leaders are encouraged to take a brief survey to express their willingness to host a student intern. The school is particularly keen on finding hosts for both in-person and remote internships, catering to students who may have transportation challenges.

Participation in the program requires students to take an active role in coordinating their internship experience, including logistical details such as scheduling and communication with the host business. This responsibility will help them develop important skills and prepare them for the professional world. The business leaders, in turn, will be responsible for creating a collaborative environment where students can shadow employees and learn about the day-to-day operations of their industry.

This initiative marks a significant step in Saline High School’s ongoing efforts to prepare students for life beyond the classroom. The job shadowing program aims to help students make informed decisions about their futures by offering real-world exposure to various careers.

For businesses interested in participating, more information and the survey can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y422z397