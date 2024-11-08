Saline High School to Present The Laramie Project

Saline High School’s Ellen A. Ewing Center for the Performing Arts will host performances of The Laramie Project, a play written by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project. Directed and produced by Kristen Glatz, the production will run for three performances: Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased online in advance or at the door starting 45 minutes before each performance.

About The Laramie Project

Set in the aftermath of a tragic 1998 hate crime, The Laramie Project is based on the real-life events surrounding the murder of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay student at the University of Wyoming. Shepard was kidnapped, beaten, and left tied to a fence in Laramie, Wyoming. Moises Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project members conducted over 200 interviews with residents of Laramie, capturing a wide range of responses to the crime and transforming them into a compelling narrative. Through this powerful theatrical experience, The Laramie Project delves into the depths of human cruelty and the resilience of compassion.

The play has been described by Time Magazine as “one of the ten best plays of the year” and as “a pioneering work of theatrical reportage and a powerful stage event.”

Meet the Cast

The Saline High School cast includes Izzy Belaire, Ev Belote, Reed Cowie, Olivia Cummings, Katelyn Gray, Carmen Harnish, Drew Harrigan, Ben Holtz, Nava Meshinchi, Negeen Meshinchi, Clara Meyers, Kyra Mills, Anna Palacios, Cato Pangilinan, Holly Peavler, Kegan Rife, Arlo Ringle, Lilly Sarver, Henry Strozeski, and William Wilson. Alongside Glatz, student director Hannah DeWard also contributed to this production.

Content Advisory

Please note that The Laramie Project includes sensitive and mature themes, including strong language and homophobic slurs. Viewer discretion is advised.

Location and Additional Resources

Performances will be held at: Saline High School

Ellen A. Ewing Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Campus Parkway, Saline, MI 48176

For more information on The Laramie Project, visit the Tectonic Theater Project or the Matthew Shepard Foundation websites.