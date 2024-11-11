Saline High School’s Yearbook, The Salinian, Earns Prestigious Spartan Award

Saline Area Schools announced on social media on November 7 that Saline High School’s yearbook, The Salinian, earned the highly coveted Spartan Award from the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association (MIPA). This award represents the highest recognition for student publications in the state, a true testament to the yearbook team’s commitment to excellence.

The Spartan Award is part of MIPA’s Spartan Critique program, where student media are evaluated across a range of criteria by out-of-state judges. Categories assessed include Unifying Concept, Coverage, Writing, Design/Graphics/Typography, Photography, and Reader Services. Receiving a Spartan Award indicates that The Salinian met MIPA’s rigorous standards in each of these areas, placing it among the top high school yearbooks in Michigan.

The award is the culmination of hard work, creativity, and dedication from the entire yearbook team at Saline High School. This honor highlights the team’s ability to capture the spirit and essence of the school year in an engaging, cohesive, and visually appealing way.

The Salinian’s recognition by MIPA reflects a standard of journalistic excellence within Saline Area Schools. The Spartan Award was likely presented in April 2024, during MIPA’s annual Spring Awards Ceremony, which celebrates high achievement in student journalism across Michigan.

Congratulations to The Salinian team for achieving this outstanding distinction and for showcasing the exceptional talents of Saline High School students.