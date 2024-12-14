Saline Hockey Cruises Past North Oakland

The Saline hockey team improved to 6-2 on the season with a strong 7-3 win over North Oakland Thursday night.

Wyatt Church had a huge game for the Hornets, netting a hat trick of three goals and adding two assists.

Bryce Sattler, Christian Vitale, Johnny Iadipaolo and Antonio Giacalone each picked up a goal and an assist on the night.

Jace Woodrel picked up two assists, while Cooper Dillon and Chris Thornell had one assist each.

Brendan Warwinsky stopped 21 0f 24 shots in net for Saline.

The Hornets improved to 2-1 in the SEC Red an exciting 1-0 overtime win over Ann Arbor Skyline December 8.

It was the second straight overtime win for the Hornets in the Red.

The game was a defensive battle with the teams going scoreless through regulation to go to overtime.

With the 6:10 left in OT, Brian Meier took a crossing pass in front of the net and tipped it home for hist first career goal and the 1-0 game-winner for the Hornets.

Giacalone and Sattler assisted on the goal, while Warwinsky stopped all 15 shots he faced in net for Saline.