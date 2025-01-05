January 05, 2025 Donate
Saline Sports, Sports

Saline Hockey Rolls Past Woodhaven

The Saline hockey team returned from the holiday break in a big way with a 7-2 win over Brownstown-Woodhaven Saturday night.

The Hornets wasted no time to take control, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising to the win.

Johnny Iadipaolo led the Hornets with a pair of goals and two assists.

Christian Vitale and Bryce Sattler had two goals and one assist each, and Jace Woodrel added a goal and assist.

Chris Thornell dished out three assists, while Antonio Giacalone and Cooper Dillon had two assists each. Wyatt Church and Brayden Ash had one assist each, while Brendan Warwinsky made 20 saves in net for Saline.

The Hornets rallied to a 2-2 tie with Chelsea before the break.

Chelsea jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second, but Saline got a pair of third period goals from Sattler to tie the game.

Giacalone assisted on both goals and Thornell had one assist.

Jack Derksen stopped 29 shots in net for Saline.

The Hornets improved to 8-3-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann

