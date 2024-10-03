Saline JV Golfers Claim Second Straight SEC Red Title

The Saline JV Girls golf team won the SEC Championship yesterday at Huron Hills Golf Course. This is the second straight year the Hornets won the championship, besting last year’s team score by 3 shots (2023 = 384 – 2024 = 381).

The Hornets also had for girls make the All-Tournament team, placing in the top 6.

Kamdyn Mahler took the top spot for medalist honors with a round of 91 to lead the Hornets.

Grace Hantula-Miller and Grace Brown each finished with 96 to tie for third and Samantha Langkos was sixth with a score of 98.

Meghan Montgomery added a round of 103 and Ali Vasquez 23rd.

The Hornet’s second team finished 3rd out of 11 teams.

This team was led by Shannon Tangney – 12th (105), Ava Spittler – 15th (106), Abby Austin – 19th (108) and Meredith Miller – 21st (111). Rounding out the 2nd team were Aubrey Knapp (117), Sydney Matthews (148) and Julianne Saims (164) who competed in their first 18 hole events.

“The girls played great today, from top to bottom,” Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. “We had numerous personal best scores as well as the first competitions for others. Having four girls in the top-six was awesome, I’m so happy for those girls who have worked so hard all season for that moment. Winning back-to-back SEC Championships is a major accomplishment for our program. It’s a testament to the girls coming to our program and their dedication to improving every day. It’s been a fantastic season, and I couldn’t be more proud of these 13 girls!”

The varsity team finished fifth at the SEC Red finals in Tecumseh Wednesday.

Saline finished with a score of 401.

Charlotte Ledy led the Hornets with a round of 98 to finish 19th overall, while Devin Mulligan shot 100.

Lexi Speicher was next with 101 and Ruby Bogdasarian finished with 102. Payton Aagesen added a 103 and Ashley Malinczak 112.