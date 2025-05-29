Saline Middle School 6th Grade Ads

Since 2021, The Sun Times News has proudly showcased the artistic talents of Saline Middle School students in our annual Student Ads Edition. Each year, local businesses sign on to be part of this creative collaboration, and students design custom ads just for them. Business owners then choose their favorite design to appear in print.



Once again, this year’s project was a tremendous success—for the students, for the businesses, and for the school community.

Here are our 2025 Winners:

Alber Orchard – Emma S.

Alber Painting – Charlotte H.

Allegra Marketing Print Mail – Lily

American Aqua – Jesse H.

Arise Bakery & Cafe – Maggie

Bank Michigan – Ella P.

Bemis Farms Preschool – Vivian L.

Biwako Sushi – Sebastian L.

Bone Heads BBQ – Leah P.

Brecon Grill – Ava R.

Briarwood Ford – Aksei M.

Busch’s – Lorkin S.

Cancun Mexican Grill – Mackenzie

Cani Nails – Anna

Carrigan Cafe – Caecilia K.

Chelsea Lumber Co – Stella W.

Dairy Queen – Emma S.

Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Faiw N.

Dementia Friendly Saline – Emmett W.

Diversified Roofing – Olivia S.

Domino’s Pizza – Emily T.

DropTop Pizza – Emory O.

DTE – Loralei K.

Eleanor’s Sweets and Sodas – Kenley C.

Enchanted Oven – Aubree R.

Enchanted Oven – Maleah

Enchanted Oven – Maura S. Enchanted Oven – Sophia G.

Enchanted Oven – Sophia W.

Enchanted Oven – Zoey H.

Express Tire – Mark F.

Fine Print Bookshop – Jacob D.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors, Inc. – Amelia P.

Genthe Automotive – Quinn S.

GNC – Luna S.

Gran Maya – Josh S.

H & R Block – Brorr

Heren Mortgage Lending Team Movement Mortgage – Victoria P.

Human Society of Huron Valley – Eve B.

Hungry Howies – Madison B.

Jet’s Pizza – Ace

Kaptured by Lisa Kahler – Claire B.

Kelly Orthodontics – Pay

Kelly Orthodontics – Sydney M.

Kolossos Printing – Isabelle

Kona Ice – Aiden S.

LIEBHERR – Gracie W.

Little Caesars Pizza – Claire Z.

Mac’s Arcadian Seafood Shack – Luna S.

Mancino’s – Teagan S.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens – Briana W.

Megan Mazurek Realtor – Violet G.

Metro EHS – Chloe

Mi Zarape Mexican Restaurant – Adaly Michigan Computer Supplies – Olivia B.

Nu2U – Mia L.

Old National Bank – Emma D.

Pietruck Therapy Services – Theo P.

Plymouth Physical Therapy Specialists – Jayden H.

Pomerance – Madelyn B.

Realtor Guy Bill – Noelle H.

Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home – Ellie B.

Roofman – Quinn S.

RU Game – Wesley

Saline Auto – Chadi A.

Saline Community Fair – Chloe F.

Saline Dental Care – Izzy C.

Saline District Library – Lillian H.

Saline District Library – Ming-Yu N.

Saline Farmers Market

Saline Fiddlers – Sofia Richardson

Saline Optometry – Cooper D.

Susan Rosales State Farm – Ella M.

The Resale Boutique – Ellie

Tropical Illusions – Sydney McFarlane

Two Men and a Truck – Lily

Washtenaw Glass Company, INC – Maddox Bolyard

Wolverine Rental – Brock G.

Wolverine Rental & Supply – Jane L.

It’s a win all around—and a whole lot of fun for our readers, too.

A big thanks to Mr. Peet for organizing the project and congratulations to all the talented Saline Middle School 6th graders who took part, as well as the handful of homeschool students who participated!

