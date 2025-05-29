Saline Middle School 6th Grade Ads

Since 2021, The Sun Times News has proudly showcased the artistic talents of Saline Middle School students in our annual Student Ads Edition. Each year, local businesses sign on to be part of this creative collaboration, and students design custom ads just for them. Business owners then choose their favorite design to appear in print.
Once again, this year’s project was a tremendous success—for the students, for the businesses, and for the school community.
Here are our 2025 Winners:
- Alber Orchard – Emma S.
- Alber Painting – Charlotte H.
- Allegra Marketing Print Mail – Lily
- American Aqua – Jesse H.
- Arise Bakery & Cafe – Maggie
- Bank Michigan – Ella P.
- Bemis Farms Preschool – Vivian L.
- Biwako Sushi – Sebastian L.
- Bone Heads BBQ – Leah P.
- Brecon Grill – Ava R.
- Briarwood Ford – Aksei M.
- Busch’s – Lorkin S.
- Cancun Mexican Grill – Mackenzie
- Cani Nails – Anna
- Carrigan Cafe – Caecilia K.
- Chelsea Lumber Co – Stella W.
- Dairy Queen – Emma S.
- Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Faiw N.
- Dementia Friendly Saline – Emmett W.
- Diversified Roofing – Olivia S.
- Domino’s Pizza – Emily T.
- DropTop Pizza – Emory O.
- DTE – Loralei K.
- Eleanor’s Sweets and Sodas – Kenley C.
- Enchanted Oven – Aubree R.
- Enchanted Oven – Maleah
- Enchanted Oven – Maura S.
- Enchanted Oven – Sophia G.
- Enchanted Oven – Sophia W.
- Enchanted Oven – Zoey H.
- Express Tire – Mark F.
- Fine Print Bookshop – Jacob D.
- Foresight Capital Management Advisors, Inc. – Amelia P.
- Genthe Automotive – Quinn S.
- GNC – Luna S.
- Gran Maya – Josh S.
- H & R Block – Brorr
- Heren Mortgage Lending Team Movement Mortgage – Victoria P.
- Human Society of Huron Valley – Eve B.
- Hungry Howies – Madison B.
- Jet’s Pizza – Ace
- Kaptured by Lisa Kahler – Claire B.
- Kelly Orthodontics – Pay
- Kelly Orthodontics – Sydney M.
- Kolossos Printing – Isabelle
- Kona Ice – Aiden S.
- LIEBHERR – Gracie W.
- Little Caesars Pizza – Claire Z.
- Mac’s Arcadian Seafood Shack – Luna S.
- Mancino’s – Teagan S.
- Matthaei Botanical Gardens – Briana W.
- Megan Mazurek Realtor – Violet G.
- Metro EHS – Chloe
- Mi Zarape Mexican Restaurant – Adaly
- Michigan Computer Supplies – Olivia B.
- Nu2U – Mia L.
- Old National Bank – Emma D.
- Pietruck Therapy Services – Theo P.
- Plymouth Physical Therapy Specialists – Jayden H.
- Pomerance – Madelyn B.
- Realtor Guy Bill – Noelle H.
- Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home – Ellie B.
- Roofman – Quinn S.
- RU Game – Wesley
- Saline Auto – Chadi A.
- Saline Community Fair – Chloe F.
- Saline Dental Care – Izzy C.
- Saline District Library – Lillian H.
- Saline District Library – Ming-Yu N.
- Saline Farmers Market
- Saline Fiddlers – Sofia Richardson
- Saline Optometry – Cooper D.
- Susan Rosales State Farm – Ella M.
- The Resale Boutique – Ellie
- Tropical Illusions – Sydney McFarlane
- Two Men and a Truck – Lily
- Washtenaw Glass Company, INC – Maddox Bolyard
- Wolverine Rental – Brock G.
- Wolverine Rental & Supply – Jane L.
It’s a win all around—and a whole lot of fun for our readers, too.
A big thanks to Mr. Peet for organizing the project and congratulations to all the talented Saline Middle School 6th graders who took part, as well as the handful of homeschool students who participated!