Saline Middle School Teacher Honored with Prestigious Award

Described as inspirational and innovative, Saline Middle School Science teacher Leigh Ann Roehm has been recognized as one of the best.

Sharing the cool news, Saline Area Schools (SAS) announced on Jan. 29, that Roehm was “recently awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).”

Established in 1983, Saline schools said the “PAEMST is the highest award K-12 math and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government.”

SAS said Roehm was nominated by Saline’s Board of Education President Dr. Michael McVey, who said he had the honor of working with Roehm as part of his role as a faculty member at Eastern Michigan University.

“I had worked with Leigh Ann on a research project titled The 17-Acre Classroom at The Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve,” McVey said in the school district announcement. “It was remarkable to see how Leigh Ann and her teaching team engaged over 150 of our 7th graders in an interdisciplinary project involving science, social studies, English language arts, and technology.”

In working to receive this honor, nominees complete a rigorous application process to demonstrate deep content knowledge and an ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments, according to Saline schools.

“A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the state and national levels assess nominations before recommending awardees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” Saline schools said in its announcement. “The application included videos and an approximately 40-page packet with an explanation of Roehm’s decision-making, content knowledge, and pedagogy. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.”

In recognizing Roehm, SMS Principal Kim Jasper said, “Leigh Ann is an inspirational teacher who goes above and beyond to ensure the success of her students. She builds strong relationships, supports them in taking risks in learning, and engages them meaningfully in science exploration.”

While Saline’s Superintendent Dr. Stephen Laatsch said, “Leigh Ann is one of the most innovative teachers that I’ve ever met.”

“She makes learning fun! Her classroom is usually alive with hands-on science activities. She is very much focused on the success of ALL of her students,” Laatsch said in the announcement. “On top of all of this, she is a beloved basketball coach who takes her art of teaching to the hard court with her student athletes. I am very proud of Leigh Ann’s latest Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.”

Roehm was recognized for her accomplishments during the Jan. 28 Board of Education Meeting.

During the meeting, Saline schools said Roehm reflected on her experience.

“I feel so fortunate to work in a district … that allowed me to do my thing and push myself in ways that were not traditional … to reach all students,” she said in the announcement. “I think in many districts, I might have been shut down with the chances that I took in my pedagogy, but here, I was lifted and encouraged.”

Photos courtesy of Saline Area Schools