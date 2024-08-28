Saline Oktoberfest Returns with Fan Favorites and New Fun

Get out your lederhosen and dirndl! Get ready to tap the keg!

Saline’s Oktoberfest is set to make a grand return on September 20 and 21 on South Ann Arbor Street, bringing back popular events and introducing new attractions for the community. The event, now in its 19th year, celebrates the city’s German heritage with a weekend full of family-friendly activities, live music, and more.

Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m., with the evening’s festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with the Tapping of the Golden Keg, followed by live music from Phoenix Theory. Admission is $10 for adults 21 and over after 5 p.m., with beer tickets available for $5.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is the return of the much-loved wiener dog races, which are sure to draw a crowd. Kinderplatz will be open for families and children on Saturday, September 21, featuring free activities and entertainment on North Ann Arbor Street. While vendors will be present, most activities are free, making it easy to enjoy the festivities without spending much.

Live music will be a focal point of the weekend, with Local Heroes performing on Friday night and Fifty Amp Fuse rocking the stage on Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. Another crowd-pleaser, Hammerspiel—a popular game that raises funds for Saline Main Street, a community-driven nonprofit—will also be back.

For more information about the event and its history, or to get involved, visit the Saline Main Street website at www.salinemainstreet.org.