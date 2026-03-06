Saline Painters Guild Reception at Chelsea’s Gallery 100, March 15

Gallery 100 at Silver Maples will host an opening reception for the Saline Painters Guild Exhibition on Saturday, March 15, from 2:00–3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and meet several of the featured artists while exploring a diverse collection of original artwork.

The Saline Painters Guild brings together accomplished artists working across a variety of mediums, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, and printmaking. The exhibition presents a rich mix of styles and subject matter, offering something for every art enthusiast—from expressive landscapes and vibrant still lifes to detailed prints and contemporary interpretations.

Guests attending the reception will have the opportunity to engage with the artists and learn more about their creative processes in the welcoming setting of Gallery 100.

Located within the Silver Maples community, Gallery 100 is dedicated to connecting the public with local artists through rotating exhibitions, community events, and commission-free art sales. The gallery provides a space where creativity and community meet, making art accessible to residents and visitors alike.

The Saline Painters Guild exhibition will be on display from March 3 through April 23, 2026.

Gallery Hours:

Monday–Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Event Details

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 15, 2026

Time: 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Gallery 100, 100 Silver Maples Drive, Chelsea, MI