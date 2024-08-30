Saline Pulls Away from Brighton in Season Opener 

The Saline football team used a big second half to pull away from Brighton in the second half for a 41-20 win in the season opener Thursday night.

The win was the first for the Hornets first-year head coach Kyle Short after Joe Palka stepped down to coach at Adrian College after 12 years at Saline.

Brighton received the opening kick, but the Hornets defense forced a three and out. Saline fumbled the punt, and the Bulldogs took over in Saline territory. The Saline defense once again held, and Brighton missed a field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Saline was forced to punt and took over inside Hornet’s territory and punched it in with a TD pass and a 7-0 lead.

The Hornets offense got things going in the second and drove into Brighton territory and scored with an eight-yard TD run by LaDainian Woods.

The Saline defense held once again, and Saline again drove deep into Brighton territory.

On fourth down, Short chose to go for it instead of kicking a field goal. Quarterback Tommy Carr dropped back and was forced to scramble and lofted a pass toward the endzone Austin Abbate went in the air and caught it just inside the pilon for a 31-yard TD and 14-7 Saline lead.

In the final minute of the half, Brighton answered with a 54-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14. Saline had a late chance, but a 46-yard field goal attempt was just wide, and the game was tied at the break.

The Hornets offense came out clicking after the break and Saline went on top 21-14 with a three-yard TD run by Carr.

Saline forced a punt, and Brighton downed it at the Hornets three-yard line. The Saline offense then marched 97 yards and made it 27-14 when Carr connected with Matthew Bacnran for a 38-yard touchdown.

Brighton got one back to cut the lead to 27-20. After three.

After a 4th and three conversion by Carr with just over four minutes remaining, Carr connected with Woods for an 18-yard scoring pass and a 33-20 lead.

Nolan Klein sealed the win with his second interception of the game with 3:31 left.

One play later, James Rush sprinted in from 69-yards out for a score to put Saline up 41-20 and the clock ran out on Brighton.

Carr had a big night in his first career start going 21-32 passing for 269 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 29 yards and a TD.

Lincoln Keyes had 116 yards receiving, while Woods had 51 yards receiving and a score to go with the 18-yard TD run. Abbate caught the 31-yard TD and Bachran and 38 yards receiving and a TD.

Saline will travel to Dexter Friday night for a huge early season SEC Red matchup between two teams that have become big time rivals. They have split their first two games in the series with the winner coming out on top of the SEC Red each time.

Photos by Mike Williamson