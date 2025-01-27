Saline Road Construction Project Approved for Summer 2025

Repaving projects for Woodland Drive East and Industrial Drive have been approved by Saline City Council to begin during this summer.

Construction will begin June 7 and is “required to be substantially complete” by August 15. This timeline aims to prevent as little disruption to traffic as possible by taking place in school’s off-months.

“Woodland Drive will be repaved from Maple Rd to Industrial Drive and Industrial Drive will be repaved from Woodland Drive to the pavement change north of Campus Parkway,” City Engineer Katelyn Drapeau said.

According to Senior City Engineer Tesha Humphriss, planning for this project in advance allows the city to find a less expensive contract for the work, and the current contract bid came in at 25% less than anticipated.

“I’m proud that we got this out in January, and that’s when we’re aiming to get projects out in the future,” Humphriss said.

The city will be partnering with Orchard, Hiltz & McCliment, Inc. (OHM) for this project. OHM has been involved in construction for Saline before and “is one of the City’s pre-qualified engineering firms,” according to a memorandum at City Council’s January 13 meeting.

Expenses for Saline will not occur until the 2026 fiscal year. Approval for this project was carried unanimously by the City Council.