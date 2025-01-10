Saline Senior Center Highlights Cool Tech for Older Adults

How Technology Can Empower Seniors and Simplify Daily Life

On Thursday, January 9, the Saline Senior Center hosted “Cool Tech for Older Adults” with James Giordani, MSW, leading the presentation. This session offered ways to discover how technology can improve the lives of older adults – or anyone technologically challenged – and greatly facilitate independent living.

Giordani began by describing barriers older individuals may experience such as decreased mobility, hearing loss, and memory deficits. He then spent the remainder of the hour breaking down these barriers and presenting ways seniors can improve their lives and maintain independence with technology by using apps, websites, and devices.

Cool Tech at the Saline Senior Center photo by Sue Kelch

Giordani recounted case studies of clients who were able to leverage technology in order to monitor and manage healthcare at home in real-time while maintaining daily or as-needed welfare checks with healthcare professionals, relatives, and friends.

At the end, the audience had opportunities to ask questions and comment on their situation, with a compliment from an attendee on how Giordani had assisted in selecting the right computer for their needs. If you are interested in hearing more about keeping up with technology, James Giordani will be offering a 5-week course called “Smartphone 101” beginning Tuesdays, January 14 – February 11, from 10:30-11:30 at the Saline Senior Center. This course will address issues and provide personalized assistance to attendees with smartphones