Saline Senior Center Hosts the Liberty Club at Crafternoon

On a frigid February afternoon, Liberty Club members chat excitedly as they hop off the bus and quickly go inside the Saline Area Senior Center (SASC). They are headed to their monthly Intergen Crafternoon activity. Today Liberty Club members will draw and paint heart crafts and later accompany guitarist Dave Hubbard with some fun songs.

“For several years now Liberty Club and SASC volunteers have gathered together for crafting. In addition, they also make many of our centerpieces for special events and have helped us raise veggies and herbs in the SASC garden,” said Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator at SASC.

Kenyon speaks of the rewarding partnership that SASC has with the Liberty Club.

“Their club members are in it for the long-haul, just like SASC members; so we have that longevity to create meaningful relationships. I am a big proponent of inclusion and working with marginalized groups. You can learn so much from them including patience, empathy, and understanding – and just plain having fun!”

Liberty Club member shows off artwork. Photo by Sue Kelch

Mission of the Liberty Club

Liberty Club Director Shannon Macy explains that Liberty Club is “an independently run program supported by Saline Community Education. It was created in January of 2011 after a group of parents, community leaders, and educators recognized that adults with disabilities and their families have needs that stretch beyond the school-aged years.”

Macy remarks how Liberty Club is unique, as it is the “only program of its kind – created and designed to be more social and community based than other programs. It is indeed a club, with an opportunity to create friendships and engage in the community. The vast array of activities and enrichment opportunities that Liberty Club offers is catered to each participant’s unique needs, goals, and interests. The program continues to grow and evolve as the needs of the participants, as well as the needs of our community, change over time.”

“And interacting in the community is one of Liberty Club’s cornerstones,” Macy continues. “Members volunteer for Meals on Wheels delivery, cleaning books at the Saline District Library, Nu2u Again resale shop stocking and sorting, posting flyers around the community, raking leaves, watering flowers, and reading to the local preschool. Other community activities we enjoy include going for walks in the park, visiting local restaurants, going to the Saline Rec Center, shopping, bowling, going to the movie theater, crafting at SASC, and so much more.”

Macy enjoys building relationships with every participant, as well as “witnessing the positive impact this program has on the participants and our community. I share in their excitement and sense of accomplishment when trying something new, learning a skill, or helping others. It’s rewarding to watch them grow as individuals, build friendships, and have fun together. There is no greater sense of fulfillment than seeing a room full of smiling faces and laughter.”

Liberty Club Members are Ambassadors for Others with Disabilities

Parents of Liberty Club members also express their love and appreciation for the program. Ginger Hamman talks about her 41-year-old daughter, Angela.

“She is developmentally disabled and low on the Autism Spectrum levels of severity. After Angela left the school system, finding opportunities for her to continue learning, growing, and engaging with the community as an adult was challenging,” Ginger said. “Liberty Club has become a vital part of her life, giving her a sense of independence, purpose, and belonging. She enjoys learning in a hands-on, supportive, cheerful environment where she can practice skills at her own pace.”

She continued, “Another invaluable aspect of the program is the opportunity to be of service in activities. These experiences have shown her and others that she is not just someone who needs help but someone who can give back. This shift in perspective has been empowering for her. Liberty Club has truly transformed Angela’s life and has reinforced that she has value, purpose, and the ability to make a difference.”

Debita Graham calls her son Robert “an amazing person who happens to have Down Syndrome.” She worried “that he would enter a ‘black hole’ of isolation, boredom, and stagnation” after school.

“I dreamed of a program where Robert could continue to develop friendships, continue to learn and grow as an individual, have opportunities to explore and help out in his community, and to just have fun,” Debita said. “A place where the staff believe that our loved ones are capable and respected as individuals. Liberty Club literally fulfills that dream for me. Because of the support and guidance of the staff at Liberty Club, members are incredible ambassadors for others who have disabilities.”

When Debita asked her son his favorite part of Liberty Club, “he waved his arm around in a big circle and said ‘everything’. I tried to get him to be more specific and he replied ‘laundry, talent show, crafts, yoga, groups, rec center, meals on wheels, clean books, senior center.’ Finally, he sighed and said ‘all things’.”

Liberty Club handmade centerpiece for Senior Center. Photo by Sue Kelch

For more information on Saline’s Liberty Club, visit www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/saline-community-education/liberty-club/