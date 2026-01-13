Saline Sets the Table for 2026, From Body Cameras to Behind-the-Scenes Boards

When Saline City Council met on January 5, it was a meeting that quietly showed how much of local government happens out of the spotlight. Alongside routine approvals and the swearing-in of council members, the evening focused on the renewal of a major police technology contract and the annual web of appointments that keep dozens of boards and commissions running across the city.

A year’s worth of work, approved in one night

Much of the meeting moved through the consent agenda, where council approved items that have already been reviewed by staff and committees. That included paying bills to 106 vendors totaling just over $6.1 million, approving prior meeting minutes, and making several technical appointments for the year ahead, such as naming Police Chief Marlene Radzik as both deputy treasurer for parking fines and the city’s traffic engineer for 2026.

The people power behind Saline’s boards and commissions

A significant moment of the night was the approval of appointments to boards and commissions. Much of Saline’s work is done by residents, elected officials, and staff outside regular council meetings.

Citizens: Council approved appointments for more than 30 residents serving on roughly a dozen boards and commissions , including Planning, Parks, Environmental, Arts & Culture, Historic District, Zoning Board of Appeals, and several finance-related authorities. These volunteers review development proposals, advise on environmental issues, oversee historic preservation, and help guide long-term economic decisions.

Council approved appointments for serving on , including Planning, Parks, Environmental, Arts & Culture, Historic District, Zoning Board of Appeals, and several finance-related authorities. These volunteers review development proposals, advise on environmental issues, oversee historic preservation, and help guide long-term economic decisions. Council members: Elected officials themselves fill over 30 representative roles across local, regional, and intergovernmental bodies. These include fire and parks boards, regional transportation and planning agencies, labor liaison roles, and special project committees. In many cases, council members serve as Saline's voice in regional decisions that affect funding, infrastructure, and public services well beyond city limits.

City staff: Staff appointments showed an equally deep bench. More than 30 staff assignments connect department heads and specialists to boards as liaisons, voting members, or recording secretaries. These roles ensure technical expertise in planning, finance, public safety, public works, consistently available, and ensure that citizen boards have the information they need to make informed recommendations.

A longer commitment to police body cameras

Council also approved a new 10-year contract with Axon for police body-worn cameras, Tasers, and related technology, replacing a five-year agreement that is nearing its end. The contract, capped at $710,000 over the decade, locks in current pricing and includes hardware replacement, software, and training tools

Police Chief Radzik explained that the system is now deeply embedded in daily operations. Michigan law requires certain interviews to be recorded, and Axon’s platform supports those requirements while also integrating with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and the city attorney. Features such as automatic video tagging, GPS tracking, and built-in redaction tools reduce staff time responding to Freedom of Information Act requests and managing evidence.

The updated contract also adds one additional body camera and Taser for a new patrol vehicle and includes training equipment designed to reduce overtime costs by allowing officers to complete some required instruction more efficiently.

Leadership roles for the year ahead

To close out the meeting, council appointed Council Member Nicole Rice as mayor pro tem for 2026, with Council Member Jenn Harmount designated to preside if both the mayor and mayor pro tem are absent. Council members also shared brief updates from the boards and committees they already attend.