Saline Soccer Takes SEC Red Title 

Photo from Saline Athletics

The Saline boys’ soccer team wrapped up an undefeated conference season with a 1-0 win over Ann Arbor Huron Thursday night to claim the SEC Red title with a 6-0-4 record. 

The Hornets entered the match trailing Huron by one point and needed a win to win the title. 

Like the first time the two teams met when the match finished in a scoreless draw, Thursday’s match was a defensive battle as well. 

Neither team got many scoring chances with strong defensive play, but the Hornets broke through with a goal by Jaedyn Sifuna for the one goal in the contest and give Saline the SEC Red title. 

Saline opened the SEC Red round robin with a 2-0 shutout of Monroe last week.  

Juan Martin Balda and Zachary Heisler scored for the Hornets. 

The Hornets then faced Skyline in the second-round match-up and rallied for a 1-1 draw with the Eagles.  

Skyline took a 1-0 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the first half, but the Hornets tied it up at the 27-minute mark of the second half. 

Keegan Cahill made a move around his defender and his centering pass was blocked. Cahill saved it from going out of play and centered it to Sifuna and his first shot was blocked. Sifuna got his own rebound and knocked it into the corner to tie the game. 

The score remained tied the rest of the way and finished in the 1-1 draw to set up the defacto SEC Red title match with Huron. 

The Hornets improved to 9-2-4 overall with a pair of non-league wins. 

Saline took care of Birmingham Brother Rice 8-0.  

Bryce Nadig, Heisler, and Balda scored two goals each, while Cahill and SIfuna scored one each. 

The Hornets then took down Midland Dow 4-2 Saturday.  

Sifuna netted a hat trick of three goals to lead the Hornets, while Balda scored one.  

