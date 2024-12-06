Saline Softball Player Sydney Hastings will be a Wolverine Next Year

It’s always been a dream of Sydney Hastings to go to the University of Michigan.

Well, that dream is coming true for her, now that she has signed to attend and play softball at the university just down the road from her home in Saline.

The Sun Times News caught up with Hastings to ask about her recent signing to become a Wolverine. Hastings is a standout softball player at Saline High School.

“I am super happy about signing, it was such a fun experience and I loved all the support that showed up for signing day,” Hastings said. “I am also super grateful for this amazing opportunity to continue playing softball at the collegiate level at such a great school.”

She said she picked Michigan because it “has always been my dream school ever since I was little.”

“I have attended Michigan softball and football games from a young age up to now,” she said. “I admire the reputation and academics that Michigan has to offer. Since it’s so close to home, the campus feels like home and I can also visit my family when I would like. I ended up picking Michigan Softball because of the culture that the program has, the team dynamic, and the coaches are all amazing there.”

The opportunity to continue playing softball is a big deal because it’s the sport she loves most.

“I love everything about softball,” she said. “I love that the sport has grown me as a leader, allowed me to create lasting friendships with my teammates, and taught me how to face adversity. In the sport itself, I love the feeling of my hard work paying off and the excitement of getting a big hit or throwing someone out. This excitement carries to the team in the dugout and makes the game so fun when we can celebrate each other’s successes on the field.”

Some highlights for her over the years of competing in softball have been traveling the country with her travel softball program. She said she’s made long-lasting memories with her family and her pitcher/best friend Kaitlyn while they are on their trips.

“It is so fun and rewarding to travel to a high-level tournament and win,” she said. “One of my biggest achievements while playing travel softball was winning nationals in Iowa. Seeing all my team’s hard work and determination pay off is one of the greatest aspects of playing softball. “

She said competing as a Hornet has also been so rewarding and fun.

“I love that I get to represent my school in the sport I love and that I get to play with my teammates/best friends every day,” Hastings said. “I am so grateful to have gotten to play on varsity since I was a freshman and make some of the best relationships with my coaches and teammates.”

A big reason behind this opportunity, she said, is the support and help. She said it’s played a big part for her.

“I would like to thank my parents for all the support and money they have contributed to me achieving my dream,” she said. “I wouldn’t be in this position without them and I am super grateful to have had them throughout this crazy journey. I want to thank all the coaches that I have had throughout the years who have helped me grow as a player and a teammate. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates and friends for always being there for me and supporting me in this journey.”

Photo 1: Sydney Hastings at the plate. Photo by Mike Williamson

Photo 2: On signing day. Photo courtesy of Saline Athletics

Photo 3: Hastings at ready in the field. Photo by Mike Williamson