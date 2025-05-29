Saline Community Education Kicks Off Summer Sports and Enrichment Camps in June

Saline Community Education is offering a wide variety of youth summer camps starting in June, including soccer, softball, basketball, cheer, yoga, and more. Find the perfect program for your child.

Local students can look forward to an action-packed summer of learning, fitness, and fun as Saline Community Education launches a variety of youth sports camps and programs starting in June. From soccer and basketball to cheerleading, softball, and even yoga-inspired art classes, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a sampling of the programs:

June 9 Start Dates

Boys High School Soccer Camp (Grades 9–12)

Meet Saline’s Division 1 soccer coaches, players, and alumni in a three-day introduction to the high school program.

Meet Saline's Division 1 soccer coaches, players, and alumni in a three-day introduction to the high school program.

Get a taste of sideline cheer with team warmups, chants, tumbling, and stunting in a safe, supportive environment.

Get a taste of sideline cheer with team warmups, chants, tumbling, and stunting in a safe, supportive environment.

Learn basketball fundamentals in a competitive yet fun setting alongside the 2024–25 Saline Girls Basketball team.

Learn basketball fundamentals in a competitive yet fun setting alongside the 2024–25 Saline Girls Basketball team.

Discover the fundamentals of one of the nation’s oldest college sports—rowing—with both novice and experienced rowers welcome.

Discover the fundamentals of one of the nation's oldest college sports—rowing—with both novice and experienced rowers welcome.

Focus on developing essential baseball skills for summer play. Grades 4–7 begin June 9, Grades 8–9 begin June 16.

Focus on developing essential baseball skills for summer play. Grades 4–7 begin June 9, Grades 8–9 begin June 16.

Three days of skill-building and fun for players of all levels. Grades 1–5 begin June 9, Grades 6–9 begin June 16.

June 10 Start Date

Tennis Camps for Grades K–8

Players progress through drills, games, and challenges in PeeWee (K–2), Jr. Stars (3–5), and Middle School (6–8) sessions.

June 16 Start Date

Coach Hotopp Basketball Day Camp (Grades 3–8)

Develop individual skills through drills, competitions, and live game play.

Develop individual skills through drills, competitions, and live game play.

Build endurance, speed, and teamwork in preparation for fall sports.

Build endurance, speed, and teamwork in preparation for fall sports.

Learn baton twirling and dance techniques to enhance body movement and flexibility.

June 17 Start Date

Saline Middle School Mini Cheer Prep Clinic (Grades 6–8)

A two-day introduction to cheer basics, team-building, and stunting techniques.

June 19 Start Date

Ace in the Circle: Softball Pitching Camp (Grades 1–8)

Refine pitching mechanics and gain confidence in the circle.

June 20 Start Date

Field Hockey Summer Camp (Grades 3–8)

Drills, scrimmages, and game-like scenarios for players of all experience levels.

June 23 Start Date

Middle School Boys Cross Country Summer Conditioning (Grades 6–8)

Build endurance, speed, and cross-country racing strategies.

June 28 Start Date

Flow2Grow Youth Yoga & Creative Arts: Swift Serenity (Grades 3–8)

A blend of beginner yoga, mindfulness, and Taylor Swift-inspired crafts and dance.

