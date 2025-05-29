May 29, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Doug Marrin

EducationSaline

Saline Community Education Kicks Off Summer Sports and Enrichment Camps in June

kids summer camps, Saline basketball camp, Saline cheer camp, Saline Community Education, Saline soccer camp, Saline softball camp, Saline summer camps, Saline summer programs, summer activities Saline Michigan, youth sports camps Saline MI

Saline Community Education is offering a wide variety of youth summer camps starting in June, including soccer, softball, basketball, cheer, yoga, and more. Find the perfect program for your child.

Local students can look forward to an action-packed summer of learning, fitness, and fun as Saline Community Education launches a variety of youth sports camps and programs starting in June. From soccer and basketball to cheerleading, softball, and even yoga-inspired art classes, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a sampling of the programs:

June 9 Start Dates

  • Boys High School Soccer Camp (Grades 9–12)
    Meet Saline’s Division 1 soccer coaches, players, and alumni in a three-day introduction to the high school program.
  • Jr. Hornets Cheer Camp (Grades 3–5)
    Get a taste of sideline cheer with team warmups, chants, tumbling, and stunting in a safe, supportive environment.
  • Girls Basketball Camp (Grades K–8)
    Learn basketball fundamentals in a competitive yet fun setting alongside the 2024–25 Saline Girls Basketball team.
  • Learn to Row (Grades 6–12)
    Discover the fundamentals of one of the nation’s oldest college sports—rowing—with both novice and experienced rowers welcome.
  • Boys Baseball Camp
    Focus on developing essential baseball skills for summer play. Grades 4–7 begin June 9, Grades 8–9 begin June 16.
  • Saline Softball Youth Camp
    Three days of skill-building and fun for players of all levels. Grades 1–5 begin June 9, Grades 6–9 begin June 16.

June 10 Start Date

  • Tennis Camps for Grades K–8
    Players progress through drills, games, and challenges in PeeWee (K–2), Jr. Stars (3–5), and Middle School (6–8) sessions.

June 16 Start Date

  • Coach Hotopp Basketball Day Camp (Grades 3–8)
    Develop individual skills through drills, competitions, and live game play.
  • HS Cross Country Summer Conditioning (Grades 9–12)
    Build endurance, speed, and teamwork in preparation for fall sports.
  • Baton Twirling & Dance Camp (Grades K+)
    Learn baton twirling and dance techniques to enhance body movement and flexibility.

June 17 Start Date

  • Saline Middle School Mini Cheer Prep Clinic (Grades 6–8)
    A two-day introduction to cheer basics, team-building, and stunting techniques.

June 19 Start Date

  • Ace in the Circle: Softball Pitching Camp (Grades 1–8)
    Refine pitching mechanics and gain confidence in the circle.

June 20 Start Date

  • Field Hockey Summer Camp (Grades 3–8)
    Drills, scrimmages, and game-like scenarios for players of all experience levels.

June 23 Start Date

  • Middle School Boys Cross Country Summer Conditioning (Grades 6–8)
    Build endurance, speed, and cross-country racing strategies.

June 28 Start Date

  • Flow2Grow Youth Yoga & Creative Arts: Swift Serenity (Grades 3–8)
    A blend of beginner yoga, mindfulness, and Taylor Swift-inspired crafts and dance.

Ready for a summer of fun?
For full details and registration links, visit the Saline Community Education website: SalineOnline.Reg.Eleyo.Com

Latest articles

Dexter Twp: Notice of Zoning Ordinance Adoption

STN Staff

Dexter Twp: Notice of Ordinance Adoption

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News