Saline Summerfest 2025: Schedule, Music, Activities, and Fun for All Ages

Discover everything happening at Saline Summerfest 2025 on August 8-9, including live music, a 5K run, kids’ activities, arts and crafts, food vendors, the Miss Saline Pageant, and more in downtown Saline.

Photo: Saline Summerfest Earth Angels photo by Sue Kelch

This year marks the 37th annual Saline Summerfest, and it promises to be an amazing time for folks of all ages. Bring family and friends. There is something for everyone!

Paul Hyneck, Saline Summerfest organizer, states that “typically on Friday night we will attract about 2,000 plus people. On Saturday, I think about 3,000 to 4,000 people attend at some point during the entire day.” That’s a lot of people enjoying themselves!

And what does Paul enjoy most? “Getting as many businesses and individuals together to support this event. We have a great committee that has worked together for many, many years. We complement each other, and everyone manages their specific part of the event.”

Saline Summerfest 2025 Map

Activities begin Friday, August 8. Watch a movie Friday night with the kids at Henne Field or dance to the music at the West Henry parking lot. While you’re listening to the music, grab a beer and a bite to eat from many of the vendors available.

On Saturday, August 9, start the day with a 5K run and get free ice cream if you are one of the first 200 who finish.

After that, choose from many activities for the day. Go listen to music all day with friends on West Henry Street as you munch on something good and be sure to catch the 77th annual Miss Saline Pageant. Walk to Henne Field for kids’ activities, mosey on over to the car show, or buy something at the arts and craft booths on North Ann Arbor Street.

Joanne Dence, who is heading up the Summerfest Arts and Crafts Show, states, “all of our artists will be in one central location, so it’s easier for art lovers to stroll through the booths and enjoy all the creative work. We currently have 17 vendors participating, offering a wide variety of handmade and original items, including pottery, fiber arts, children’s books, and many more!”

Saline Summerfest Twirlettes photo by Sue Kelch Miss Saline Talent Contest photo by Sue Kelch Saline Summerfest Car Show photo by Sue Kelch Saline Summerfest Car Show photo by Sue Kelch Saline Summerfest Craft Vendors photo by Sue Kelch

For the times and locations of all planned events, see the schedule below. And have a great time!

Friday, August 8, 2025

10:00am-3:30pm Stuff the Bus for school supplies

5:00pm–11:00pm Beer Tent and Food Vendors

6:00pm-7:00pm Saline Twirlettes and Dance Step Studio

7:00pm-8:00pm Earth Angels music

6:30pm-10:30pm Family Fun – Movie in the Park (Henne Field)

8:00pm-11:00pm 50 Amp Fuse music

Saturday, August 9, 2025

7:30am Gates open for Car Show participants

8:30am-10:30am Summerfest 5K (Start/End at City Hall)

8:30am-4:00pm 3 v 3 Soccer (Henne Field)

9:00am-2:00pm Electric Vehicle Show

9:00am-2:00pm Kid Activities (Henne Field)

9:00am-4:00pm Arts and Crafts (Hall Street)

9:00am-3:30pm Car Show

12:00pm-11:00pm Beer Tent and Food Vendors

11:30 am-12:30pm School of Rock music

1:00pm–3:00pm Miss Saline Pageant

3:30pm-5:00pm Dave Edwards and The Look music

4:30pm-5:30pm Kids Tricycle Races (North Ann Arbor Street)

5:00pm-6:00pm Leave Those Kids Alone music

7:00pm-10:00pm Teen Event (North Ann Arbor Street)

6:00pm-7:00pm Dave Edwards and The Look music

7:00pm-8:00pm Leave Those Kids Alone music

8:00pm-11:00pm Atomic Radio music

ALL events are subject to change. https://www.facebook.com/salinesummerfest for latest updates.