Saline Takes Down Dexter in SEC Red Showdown

What was expected to be a battle between two teams that many believe are the two best teams in the SEC Red, turned into a one-sided affair as Saline rolled to an impressive 34-14 win over Dexter Friday night.

The two teams entered the game with opening night wins and in the last three seasons, the winner of this game has claimed the SEC Red title.

Dexter had no answer for Saline’s balanced high-powered offense.

The Hornets scored every time they had the ball until the final drive of the night when the Saline had cleared their bench.

Saline racked up 483 yards in total offense, including 284 yards rushing.

Dexter started quickly with a big kick return by Cole Novara. A few plays later Ronny Johnson ran it in from 9-yards out for a 7-0 Dexter lead.

Saline answered with an impressive drive that was capped off by a 12-yard TD run by James Rush to tie the game at 7-7.

The momentum swung the Hornets’ way when they recovered a fumbled kickoff after the score and just a few plays later Rush scored from 9-yards out for a 14-7 lead.

Dexter tried to even things up when the Dreadnaughts drove deep into Hornets territory, but the Saline defense held and stopped the Dreads on 4th and two to turn the ball over on downs.

Saline then went on a 96-yard drive and went up 21-7 when Tommy Carr scrambled in from nine yards out.

Dexter was forced to punt, and Saline added to its lead with a 27-yard field goal by Ethan Cotsanika on the final play of the half to make it 24-7 at the break.

The Hornets received the ball to start the second half and drove down the field and pushed the lead to 31-7 with a one-yard TD run by Nate Walper.

The lead grew to 34-7 with a 23-yard field goal by Cotsanika with just over eight minutes remaining.

The Dexter defense finally got its first stop of the night late and the Dreads found the endzone with a TD pass.

Carr was 20-28 passing for the night for 259 yards and rushed for 15 yards and a score.



Walper finished with 103 yards rushing and a TD, while Rush added 82 yards rushing and two TD’s.



Austin Abbate caught five passes for 58 yards, Lincoln Keyes three catches for 52 yards, LaDainian Woods five passes for 49 yards, and Cole Kruezer two receptions for 36 yards.



Saline improved to 2-0 and travels to Ann Arbor Pioneer, while Dexter fell to 1-1 and will make the trip the Bedford Friday night.