Saline Water Polo Finishes Seventh at MWPA State Finals

Saline boys’ water polo’s history making season came to an end with a seventh-place finish at the MWPA state finals in Hudsonville Saturday.

The Hornets qualified for the state finals for the first time in school history and came away with one win to earn a seventh-place finish.

Saline opened against top seed Jenison and a slow start doomed the Hornets against the eventual state champion.

Jenison showed why they were a top seed in the tournament with 11 first period goals and never looked back.

Saline outscored Jenison 8-7 the rest of the way but could not overcome the slow start in the 18-8 loss.

Sean Spooner led Saline with three goals and an assist.

Jonah Bentley and AJ Hayes each had two goals and one assist, while Jacob Clauser added one goal.

Otto Spitler, Gabriel Romero, and Brayden Mamo-Rennert each had one assist.

The Hornets then fell to Birmingham Seaholm 15-6.

Hayes had two goals and an assist, while Bentley collected two goals for Saline.

Spooner and Carson Ratajczak scored one goal each, with Spooner, Clauser, Mamo-Rennert, and Ellis Wensuc each picking up an assist.

The Hornets finished the day by taking down rival Ann Arbor Huron 11-9 in the seventh-place game.

Huron jumped out to a 3-2 lead after one period, but Saline bounced back to tie the game 6-6 at the half.

The teams scored twice in the third to keep the game tied at 8-8, but the Hornets pulled it out in the fourth by outscoring Huron 3-1 for the 11-9 win.

Bentley led Saline with four goals.

Hayes had a big game with three goals and three assists, while Spooner had three goals and one assist.

Carson Wood added one goal, with Romero and Wensuc collecting two assists, and Ratajczak one assist for the Hornets.