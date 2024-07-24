Saline Welcomes a New Business: Phoenix Custom Framing & Art Gallery

Aiming to meet customers’ needs, Matthew Findling recently opened his new business, Phoenix Custom Framing & Art Gallery, in downtown Saline to provide such things as high-quality picture framing and timeless designs.

Bringing with him over 30 years of art and framing experience, it’s his hope to fill a need in the community. Phoenix Custom Framing & Art Gallery has been open for a couple of weeks now. It’s located at 104 W. Michigan Avenue.

“We’re happy to be here,” Findling told the Sun Times News.

He said they truly are there to meet all of their customers’ needs, including residential and commercial framing and art needs. Findling’s experience began with receiving his first framing position as an apprentice framer at Deluxe Frame Shop in downtown Toledo soon after graduating from Maumee High School to most recently being the Picture Framing Manager at the Pierre Paul Art Gallery in Ann Arbor, where he worked for 12 years.

But now he said he and his staff are excited to be part of the Saline community.

With custom framing, Phoenix can do archival framing and timeless designs. Findling said it’s their mission to provide customers with the highest quality picture framing at affordable prices along with the highest attention to detail and craftsmanship. They carry a large variety of frames from inexpensive metals to hand crafted woods.

Findling describes the art gallery as eclectic with work for sale by local and national artists. The pieces include paintings on canvas, glass jewelry, art glass, stone and marble sculptures and unique greeting cards. He said they have pieces ranging from contemporary, traditional and places somewhere in between.

Their services also include delivery and installation.

And with all of this, Findling said it’s always their priority to provide friendly, helpful service.

So as the new frame shop and art gallery, the Phoenix framing staff said they want to proudly serve the community and satisfy all of their needs.

Their hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and its closed Sunday and Monday.

It’s located at 104 W. Michigan Avenue and can be reached at 734-209-0500 or sales@phoenixcustomframes.com. Its website is https://phoenixcustomframes.com/.

Matthew Findling standing outside Phoenix Custom Framing & Art Gallery. Photo by STN Staff