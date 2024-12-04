Saline’s Ashley Malinczak is Looking Forward to Hope College

Playing the sport she loves at a great school is how Saline softball standout Ashley Malinczak describes her signing to attend and play softball at Hope College next year.

Among a group of recent college signings for Saline High School Athletics, Malinczak is excited about this opportunity. The Sun Times News caught up with her to ask about it.

Of her signing, she said, “I am so excited about signing to play softball at Hope College.”

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue playing the sport that I love at such a great school,” said Malinczak. “I am also very thankful to everyone who has helped me achieve this goal.”

She chose Hope she says because she loves everything about it.

“All of the athletic facilities are so nice, the buildings are beautiful, the coaches are great, and I love that it’s right next to downtown Holland and Lake Michigan,” she said.

Knowing she needed some help in getting this opportunity, she thanked those who supported her.

“I would like to thank my parents for sacrificing their time and money to allow me to play the sport that I love,” she said. “My parents always take me to the cages or play catch with me when I want to get in extra reps and I’m so grateful for that. I would also like to thank all of the coaches that I have had over the years. I would also like to thank my teammates and friends for always supporting me.”

A big reason for this opportunity comes for her love of softball. Either making an exciting play on defense to help her team or when you hit a home run or a walk-off hit to win the game, Malinczak said she’s loved being able to compete as a Hornet and represent the school and community. She said her teammates, coaches and the culture that have helped build for the softball program has been important to her.

“I just love playing with all of my teammates and winning in a tight game is always such a good feeling,” she said. “I love the feeling you get after getting a good hit or making a good play, it just reminds me how much fun the game is.”

Photo 1: Ashley Malinczak in action. Photo by Mike Williamson

Photo 2: On signing day. Photo courtesy of Saline Athletics