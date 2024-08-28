Saline’s Big Moves: Major Infrastructure Overhauls and Public Safety Updates

City Manager Colleen O’Toole outlines plans to revitalize local services and infrastructure at the August Mayors Conference

Photo: City Manager Coleen O’Toole. Photo by Carleen Nelson Nesvig.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole provided updates on several significant infrastructure projects at the August Mayors conference held at the SASC on August 16th that will impact city residents.

In this presentation to the community, O’Toole emphasized the city’s commitment to enhancing local services and maintaining vital infrastructure while also addressing upcoming changes that residents can expect.

Infrastructure and Public Works

The most prominent project underway is the $80 million rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. O’Toole explained that “this three-year project is crucial to improving the facility’s capacity and efficiency, particularly in managing stormwater runoff during increasingly frequent severe weather events. The project, which is currently in its early stages involving demolition and excavation, is scheduled for completion in June or July of 2026.”

Another major initiative involves the development of the Saline River Valley Trail, a multi-use pathway designed for non-vehicle transportation such as biking, running, and walking. O’Toole shared “the trail will connect several city parks, offering residents a recreational route across town. Construction is set to begin in spring 2025, with an expected completion timeline contingent on contractor availability and other logistical factors.”

In the more immediate future, the city will launch various road improvement projects as part of its recently completed Transportation Asset Management Plan. According to O’Toole, the plan is focused on maximizing the efficiency of transportation infrastructure spending. O’Toole shared that “residents will see a variety of road repair methods being implemented, ranging from traditional milling and repaving to the use of new technologies that extend road life with minimal disruption.”

Looking Ahead

O’Toole encouraged residents to stay informed and proactively report any concerns related to public works projects or potential scams.

For more information on the city’s infrastructure plans, residents can visit the city’s website, which features detailed maps and timelines for upcoming projects.