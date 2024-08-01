Saline’s Community Development Director To Depart, Leaves Lasting Impact

“I have no doubt that Saline will continue moving forward with its dedicated City Council, skilled City Manager, engaged businesses, phenomenal school district, and passionate residents.”



The city of Saline is about to lose one of its leaders. According to City Manager Colleen O’Toole, Community Development Director Ben Harrington has accepted a new position in Minnesota and will serve his last day on August 9, 2024. Though his tenure was short-lived Harrington’s significant contributions will have a lasting impact on the city’s direction.

Most notably, Harrington is the architect behind Saline’s new Master Plan. In the first comprehensive update in two decades, it outlines the city’s vision, goals, and strategies for things like land use, housing, transportation, and public facilities. Drawing from months of community input, the plan balances the city’s need for growth with the preservation of Saline’s natural resources and small-town character and also ensures the city’s infrastructure can support future needs. This work is one of the key factors fueling Saline’s recent success in securing grant funds for city projects.

When contacted by STN Harrington said, “Serving the City of Saline and its residents for the last two years has been a pleasure and a privilege. One of the most rewarding aspects of working for Saline has been the ability to develop better relationships between the City and its residents, businesses, and partner organizations. Working in local government is unique and rewarding because of these relationships and their ability to create lasting and impactful change for a community. I have no doubt that Saline will continue moving forward with its dedicated City Council, skilled City Manager, engaged businesses, phenomenal school district, and passionate residents.”

Though the search for his successor is already underway, for now Harrington’s departure leaves vacant a crucial city leadership position in Saline. More information about this open position and other vacancies in surrounding communities can be found on the City of Saline website, the City of Chelsea website, the City of Dexter website, the Scio Township website and the Washtenaw County website.