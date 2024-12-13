Saline Announces Annual Green Thumb Award Winners

“I think it’s something really special that we do here, and it’s because we recognize all the hard work that our community members put into their gardens and their spaces.”

The City of Saline unveiled the winners of its annual Green Thumb Awards at its December 2 city council meeting. The Green Thumb Awards are a cherished tradition in Saline both for residential and business award winners.

The awards identify and recognize “individuals and organizations who elevate the city’s aesthetic appeal and commitment to sustainability through remarkable landscaping and garden design,” according to a memo provided to the council by Saline Parks and Rec Director Sunshine Lambert.

The awards are divided into three categories, one of which is new for 2024. According to Jill Estrada, one of Saline’s Parks Commissioners who led this year’s Green Thumb Award program along with Commissioner Tim Dellot, the new category for residential nominees is the “Native and Sustainability category, which acknowledges gardeners who incorporate native plant species into their gardens, as well as those who provide habitat for pollinators and other wildlife and who incorporate other sustainable gardening methods, such as using rain barrels, installing rain gardens, and using compost bins.”

The new category was designed with help from members of Saline’s Environmental Commission. Said Lambert, “That was a nice collaborative effort.” The winners in this category are Zena Ealovega of Russell St. and Angélica Avellaneda-Leiva, whose home is on Nichols Dr.

The other two categories include Residential Beautification and Business & Organization. According to Lambert’s memo, the Residential Beautification award goes to, “properties that showcase vibrant use of color, creative design, or captivating gardens of any type” and the Business & Organization recognition is awarded to, “local businesses or organizations that contribute to Saline’s charm and community pride through exceptional landscaping or garden design.”

The city received only three nominations for the Business & Organization award which is lower than previous years, according to Estrada. “All three businesses did such a great job with their gardens that we wanted to acknowledge them with unique awards.”

The Saline Rec Center was awarded the Community Cultivation Award for Best Use of Volunteers. “This is acknowledging the dedication and hard work of the many, many volunteers who have been working really hard to keep the recreation center garden looking beautiful and welcoming you.”

Mill Pond Manor was awarded the Lanscape Masterpiece Award for Outstanding Garden Design and Lily’s Flowers won the Color Bloom Award for Creative Use of Color.

The winners of the Residential Beautification category are Carol Wisner of Lambkins Road, Jeanette Brenner of Springbrook Court, Jutamas and Michael Fuerstnau on McKay Street, Sarah Wiebusch on Harper Road, Janice and Grant Burnett on Calder Court, and Becky Fox on Willis Road.

“The Green Thumb Awards are, I think, a gem,” said Lambert before the awards were handed out. “I think it’s something really special that we do here, and it’s because we recognize all the hard work that our community members put into their gardens and their spaces.”





