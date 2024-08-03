Saline’s Green Thumb Award Celebrates 30 Years, Introduces New Sustainable Category

As summer blooms in Saline, the city’s Parks Commission is gearing up for its annual Green Thumb Award, now in its landmark 30th year. The program, which recognizes outstanding landscaping efforts within the community, is accepting nominations until August 15, 2024.

The Green Thumb Award has long been a source of pride for Saline residents, businesses, and organizations that beautify their properties beyond the call of duty. Last year’s impressive tally of fifty nominations illustrates the community’s deep appreciation for attractive outdoor spaces.

In a nod to evolving environmental concerns, the Parks Commission has partnered with the Environmental Commission to introduce an exciting new category: “Native & Sustainable.” This addition aims to spotlight properties that incorporate native plant species and employ eco-friendly gardening practices. It’s a perfect way to recognize those who are not only creating beautiful spaces but also contributing to our local ecosystem.

The “Native & Sustainable” category will celebrate gardens that feature plants naturally occurring in the Saline region. These native species play a crucial role in supporting local wildlife, including essential pollinators like bees and butterflies. Additionally, the category will recognize sustainable gardening methods that conserve water, reduce waste, and minimize harmful chemical use.

Residents are encouraged to look out for properties showcasing rain gardens, rain barrels, compost bins, and creative downspout redirection. Gardens that thrive without pesticides and herbicides will be of particular interest to the judges.

Nomination forms can be submitted online through the City of Saline’s website. Whether it’s a neighbor’s lush lawn, a local business’s eye-catching flower beds, or an innovative sustainable garden, the Green Thumb Award offers a chance to recognize and celebrate the green spaces that make Saline a more beautiful place to live.