Saline’s Hunter Easton signs with Hope College

Hunter Easton describes signing with Hope College as an opportunity of a lifetime.

A standout on the Saline Hornets baseball team, Easton is excited about his recent signing. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with him to ask about this great news.

“I’m extremely excited. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid,” Easton said. “Thank you to everyone who supported me and I want to thank the Hope coaching staff for giving me this opportunity.”

In picking his college, Easton said, “Hope is a great fit for me.”

“I loved the coaches and their vision and passion for the program,” he said. “Their baseball team is a bunch of guys that play the game the right way and push each other on and off the field. I’m excited to compete at the next level.”

Another important reason for his signing with Hope is in the classroom.

“The business programs are strong and I felt it was a great opportunity for my future,” Easton said. “The people there are awesome and I cannot wait to get on campus in the fall.”

A lot of this opportunity goes back to his love for baseball, which he said is the ultimate team sport.

“It takes all nine guys on the field, the guys in the dugout, the coaches, and the fans to really win,” he said. “I can’t just be one guy winning the entire game, you need to be able to pitch, hit, play defense, and run the bases well to really put yourself in the best spot to win as a team. I also love the intensity of being able to compete on the field. Just being able to go out to the yard everyday and leave everything on the field is such a privilege.”

STN asked about the help and support he received along the way, and who he wants to thank.

“I want to thank my family first, the hours they spent driving me to tournaments and my Dad throwing me BP (batting practice) every day I will always be grateful for,” he said. “I want to thank my coaches. Coach Z and the rest of the Saline coaches, my USA prime coaches, Travis, Dame, and Beadle as well. Finally, all of my teammates for all their help along the way. I wouldn’t be where I am at without them pushing me every day.”

Looking back at some of the highlights in his baseball career up to this point, he said “I have had many awesome moments in baseball so far in my career.”

“One of them was beating Orchard Lake St. Mary’s last year,” he said. “Playing a really good opponent is always competitive and fun. It was a great back and forth game where we came out on top. Another was winning Districts my sophomore year, our team really came together at the end of the season and that was cool to see it pay off and get to dogpile on the field.”

And, “Finally one of my favorite personal moments was my game winning grand slam in a summer ball game we had. It was once again a very back and forth game, and we let up three runs the half inning before to put us down three, and that next inning I hit a go ahead grand slam, and it was something I will remember forever.”

STN asked him how he feels about competing as a Hornet.

“I love it,” he said. “I love the city of Saline and what wearing the old English S stands for. It is really an honor to compete for this great school and I have met so many people that have truly helped me and guided me along the way that I am so thankful for.”

STN asked if there was anything he wanted to say that we haven’t asked about.

His reply…

“Roll Dutch and Go Hornets!”

Photo 1: Hunter Easton in action. Photo by Mike Williamson

Photo 2: On signing day with his family. Photo courtesy of Saline Athletics