Saline

Saline’s Trunk or Treat a Sweet Success

by

Children and adults alike came out in costume last Wednesday for Saline’s Trunk or Treat festivities, hosted by Saline Main Street. Treats were offered along with entertainment provided by Ring of Steel Acrobat Troupe, Magic Joe, and Raise Yo’ Hands Up DJ.

Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street, thanked organizers Karen Carrigan, Dave Horney, Melissa Phillips, all of the many volunteers, and the Saline Police Department who helped put on such an amazing event. Even the weather cooperated and made for a great turnout and fun evening for all.

Photos by Sue Kelch and Krista Kangas

Photo by Krista Kangas
photo by Sue Kelch
Jack Brown and Carlos Lozano. photo by Kristaa Kangas
photo by Sue Kelch
Drew Collins, photo by Krista Kangas
photo by Sue Kelch
Photo by Krista Kangas
Photo by Krista Kangas
Billy, Shelby, Poppy, Rory, and Elsa Lane, photo by Krista Kangas
Photo by Krista Kangas
photo by Sue Kelch
Photo by Krista Kangas
Photo by Krista Kangas
Bronson and Jameson O’Dell, photo by Krista Kangas
Photo by Krista Kangas
photo by Sue Kelch
Photo by Krista Kangas
Joelle Coss, photo by Krista Kangas

