Saline’s Trunk or Treat a Sweet Success

Children and adults alike came out in costume last Wednesday for Saline’s Trunk or Treat festivities, hosted by Saline Main Street. Treats were offered along with entertainment provided by Ring of Steel Acrobat Troupe, Magic Joe, and Raise Yo’ Hands Up DJ.

Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street, thanked organizers Karen Carrigan, Dave Horney, Melissa Phillips, all of the many volunteers, and the Saline Police Department who helped put on such an amazing event. Even the weather cooperated and made for a great turnout and fun evening for all.

Photos by Sue Kelch and Krista Kangas