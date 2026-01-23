Saline’s Young Engineers: A Triumph of Innovation and Community

A group of elementary students is proving that you’re never too young to tackle complex engineering challenges. The Saline Heritage 4th and 5th-grade robotics teams recently delivered a powerhouse performance at the Michigan FIRST LEGO League (FLL) State Championships, showcasing a blend of technical skill and teamwork that has the entire community cheering.

While many people associate robotics with middle and high school, Saline’s program begins much earlier, cultivating a pipeline of talent that is already competing at an international level.

Team RoboHornets. Courtesy of Saline First Lego League

The Powerhouse 4th and 5th Grade Teams

The FLL Challenge division, designed for 4th and 5th graders, saw four Saline teams make significant waves this season. These students aren’t just playing with blocks; they are being introduced to engineering concepts and higher-level math through hands-on problem solving.

RoboHive: Led by coach James McLaughlin, the team secured 2nd place overall at regionals and the 4th highest robot score. This marks the second consecutive year RoboHive has placed 2nd at the state level, earning them a prestigious invitation to the international competition in Georgia.

RoboSting: Coached by Joey Rumbaugh, this team dominated the field with the highest robot score in their regional competition. They also earned 3rd place for their Innovation Project, proving their ability to think creatively about real-world problems. RoboSting scored the highest score in their state competition.

RoboHornets: Under the guidance of Jeremy Schroeder—who is in his fourth year of coaching and oversees the FLL program—the RoboHornets earned the 6th highest robot game score at the state event. This team also won their regional event.

RoboSwarm: Rounding out the 4th and 5th-grade “Challenge” cohort, RoboSwarm (coached by Justin Teems) secured a 3rd place Innovation award during their regional run.

Teams RoboBuzz and RoboDrone. Courtesy of Saline First Lego League

The Rising Stars: FLL Explore

The success isn’t limited to the older students. The FLL Explore teams, comprised of 2nd and 3rd graders, also demonstrated remarkable talent at their showcase events.

RoboDrone (Coach Sanjee Palagama) earned the Core Values award, while RoboBuzz (Coach Karyn Harker) received the Challenge Solution award. These early experiences build the foundation for the high-stakes competitions the students face as they graduate to the older teams.

A Community Built on “Coopertition”

Beyond the trophies and the coding, the heart of the program is its culture. Jeremy Schroeder, a former Science Olympiad coach, emphasizes that the program thrives because of the supportive environment fostered by local families and volunteers.

The program relies on a unique blend of competition and cooperation. “I am extremely proud of the coaches; it speaks to the community we have at Saline and how we support each other,” Schroeder shared. “We all benefit from the competitive and cooperative relationship. I just want to say how grateful we are to the Saline community for all of their support.”

As RoboHive prepares to take their robot to Georgia, they carry with them the pride of a community that understands that the real “innovation” isn’t just in the machines, but in the students themselves.

Photo: Teams RoboHive, RoboSting, and RoboSwarm. Courtesy of Saline First Lego League