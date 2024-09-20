Sanitary Sewer Overflow Notice in Saline

The City of Saline has reported a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event at the Woodland Lift Station, estimated to have occurred around 9 PM on September 18, 2024. Approximately 40,000 gallons of wastewater discharged onto pavement and into the storm sewer system, flowing toward the Woodland Drain.

In compliance with guidelines from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the City will conduct upstream and downstream sampling of the Woodland Drain to assess any potential impact from the overflow. Currently, the situation has been contained.