Save the Dates for Chelsea Senior Center 2025 Events

In 2025, Chelsea Senior Center celebrates 60 years serving the senior community of Chelsea. After six decades of gatherings, Chelsea Senior Center is known for signature community events, including Chelsea Expo. To celebrate its 60th year, CSC is unveiling a new event: a community Sock Hop. CSC shares confirmed event dates as well as others planned for its milestone year.

On January 20, Chelsea Senior Center and Equality Chelsea are teaming up to host the movie Rustin on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day at 1:00 p.m. This drop-in event is open to the public and is free for all ages. The movie showcases Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin, a close advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr. and a steadfast believer in nonviolent resistance. A driving force behind the 1963 March on Washington, Rustin, a gay, black man, imagined a world where everyone could be their true self. Though history forgot him, Rustin and MLK, Jr. changed the course of the civil rights movement together. This movie fills in the gaps and gives Bayard Rustin the credit he deserves. Following the movie, Kate Mehuron, Ph.D., will lead a discussion. Popcorn, pop and water will be available.



The annual Chelsea Expo is earlier this year on March 8. CSC is accepting vendor and nonprofit applications for the community event. This favorite Saturday activity is an opportunity for the community to mingle with local businesses, ask questions and learn about nonprofits in the region. Some businesses will also be selling products, so plan to bring your wallet to support small businesses in one, handy location. A Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden youth activity is also planned for the day.



April brings the annual Read and Seed program that unites senior volunteers with Chelsea Preschoolers. Seniors read to the children and help them sow spring vegetables and herbs. Later in the season, the preschoolers return to witness the growth and taste the fresh garden goodness.



Another annual tradition is connecting with youth participating in Camp Gabika, a Chelsea School District summer program. The camp runs from June to early August and includes a day in the CSC garden every week. Like Read and Seed, this program connects school-age children to nature and the joy of sowing seeds and tasting the rewards.



After the success of its first-ever Community Open House last year, CSC is planning another jam-packed visual event on September 10 for the community to see what is offered to seniors at CSC. Of course, everyone is welcome to tour CSC anytime of the year and test-drive a day at the activity center.



New this year is the Chelsea Senior Center Sock Hop on October 4. This fun event is open to the community. While dancing is encouraged, you can also attend just for friendship and camaraderie.



The 2024 Veterans Day Tribute in 2024 was well attended by active military and the community at Chelsea Senior Center. This year, the November 11 event will once again be hosted at CSC. Youth are encouraged to attend to honor Veterans and to remember the bravery of all who fought against tyranny and aided human rights. Prior to this event, Beach Middle School will host a Veterans Panel again to afford 6th graders the opportunity to listen and learn from active and retired military personnel.



During the holiday season, the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas lunch traditions will be held. These free lunch events are open to the senior community.



CSC and Chelsea School District team on several programs to connect generations, including Lives Well Lived for CHS seniors and Generations for BMS 6th graders. Both opportunities entail youth interviewing CSC seniors to learn their histories and wisdom.



To keep up to date with CSC happenings, visit Chelsea Senior Center’s website at www.chelseaseniors.org, follow Chelsea Senior Center on Facebook at facebook.com/chelseaseniorcenter or join CSC to receive the monthly newsletter and weekly eblast. Scholarships to cover the $25 annual membership are always available.



