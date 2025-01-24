Scio Township Annexes Land to Ann Arbor

The city of Ann Arbor owns land in Scio Township that it wants to annex and then sell to an affordable housing development. The land is on Maple Road and its part of an overall agreement between the two communities that goes back years ago.

Ann Arbor went to the Scio Township Board at their Jan. 14 meeting to ask it to adopt a propose Resolution for the Annexation to the City of Ann Arbor of 1146 South Maple Road which is 1.2 acres in size. The Sun Times News asked Scio Township Supervisor Jillian Kerry to ask about this.

Kerry said yes, it was approved as it was “part of the promulgation agreement between the city and Scio from years ago to be annexed. We just needed to formally approve it.”

The township resolution said the “City of Ann Arbor has requested the detachment of certain lands and premises owned by the City of Ann Arbor located in Scio Township and annexation to the City of Ann Arbor.

The township said it appears from the documents provided and in Scio Township records that the lands and premises therein described are owned solely by the petitioner, and that the City has legal title to the subject lands and premises.

Scio said it was satisfied that the request in the petitions should be granted.

This goes back to the promulgation agreement that has been part of policy and says for the Scio Township Board “that upon receiving a request from the property owner for release of property located in the area subject to the June 29, 1979 Promulgation of Annexation Policy between Scio Township and the City of Ann Arbor, the Scio Township Board will release said property to the City.”

The city of Ann Arbor’s resolution said the city will “sell said property to Avalon Housing, Inc. for the construction of Hickory Way III an affordable housing development.” The property is within Ann Arbor’s utility service area and the proposed PUD zoning will consistent with nearby zoning, land uses and the land use plan. Ann Arbor has entered into a purchase agreement to sell the parcel to Avalon Housing, Inc