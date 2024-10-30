October 30, 2024 Donate
Log in

Community, County, Dexter, Dexter Government, Government, Michigan, Scio Township, Washtenaw County

Scio Township Buys Some Land

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Scio Township Buys Some Land

by

Scio Township is the new owner of two vacant land parcels off of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.

The township board at its Oct. 22 meeting approved the purchase of the two adjacent parcels. Township supervisor Will Hathaway told the Sun Times News the parcels constitute the southeast corner of the Dexter/Wagner intersection. 

The purchase price for both parcels was $102,000. Prior to the board meeting vote, a purchase agreement was drafted by the law firm, Fink & Fink, and was presented to the Board of Trustees for its review and consideration.

STN asked Hathaway why the township moved forward with the purchases.

He said the properties have a nice stand of trees that Scio thought merited protection and the parcel may be important for a future utility connection.

“Scio has also been looking at the possibility of pedestrian safety improvement on that corner,” Hathaway said. “There are two bus stops there and the City of Ann Arbor has begun preparatory work to extend sidewalk along Dexter Road on the east side of M-14. That will give Scio something to which we can connect.”

Photo looking south on Wagner at Dexter Ann Arbor Road. Courtesy of Google Maps 

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media