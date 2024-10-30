Scio Township Buys Some Land

Scio Township is the new owner of two vacant land parcels off of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road.

The township board at its Oct. 22 meeting approved the purchase of the two adjacent parcels. Township supervisor Will Hathaway told the Sun Times News the parcels constitute the southeast corner of the Dexter/Wagner intersection.

The purchase price for both parcels was $102,000. Prior to the board meeting vote, a purchase agreement was drafted by the law firm, Fink & Fink, and was presented to the Board of Trustees for its review and consideration.

STN asked Hathaway why the township moved forward with the purchases.

He said the properties have a nice stand of trees that Scio thought merited protection and the parcel may be important for a future utility connection.

“Scio has also been looking at the possibility of pedestrian safety improvement on that corner,” Hathaway said. “There are two bus stops there and the City of Ann Arbor has begun preparatory work to extend sidewalk along Dexter Road on the east side of M-14. That will give Scio something to which we can connect.”

Photo looking south on Wagner at Dexter Ann Arbor Road. Courtesy of Google Maps