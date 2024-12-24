Scio Township is looking at Capital Improvement Bonds for Fire Station Project

In its next step to eventually see a second fire station built and have it staffed properly, the Scio Township Board recently approved a resolution to “Notice the Intent to Issue Capital Improvement Bonds.”

This decision is issued with the township adopted Debt Policy in mind, which detailed, according to fire chief Andrew Houde and township clerk Jessica Flintoft, how it will provide “a process for the Township to determine if and when to incur debt to finance the costs of Township infrastructure. Proposed uses of funds received by the issuance of bonds include construction costs as well as costs for engineering and design related to the project.”

The board approved the resolution at the Dec. 17 meeting. The Sun Times News followed up with the new township supervisor.

Township Supervisor Jillian Kerry said the notice for intent to issue Capital Improvement bonds was approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees.

Kerry explained, “The Township’s intent is to pay debt service on the bonds from the recent Nov. 5th voter approved millage for fire protection.”

She said the notice will be published on Jan. 2 for a 45-day referendum. The bonds will be issued without a vote of the electors unless a petition requesting such a vote is signed by not less than 10 percent of the registered electors residing within the township and submitted, no later than Feb. 17.

In the recommendation report prepared by Houde and Flintoft, they gave some background for the decision, “Scio Township voters passed a millage question the construction and staffing of a second fire station on Township owned property on Wagner Rd near Liberty Rd. The Township does not have adequate fund balance in the fire fund to pay for a building and will need to issue bonds in order to fund the project. Bonds issued for this project should be repaid through revenue collected by the millage passed in November 2024. Bonding for the construction of the second station has been a part of the Township’s planning since fall 2022. In summer 2023 the Board completed an architectural estimate of the costs of a second station, to inform our planning.”