Scio Township Planning a Prairie Restoration Project

Scio Township will continue to give the Van Curler Preserve the attention it needs.

At their Aug. 27 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved devoting up to $20,000 for the proposed 6.5-acre prairie restoration project at the Van Curler Preserve. Work is expected to commence on or before the end of 2025.

The Van Curler Preserve, which consists of 90 acres of agricultural land and woodlands, is located between Huron River Drive and Joy Road. The township acquired the land in 2014. A 2 mile rustic trail system was developed there in 2023, which has provided access to the views of the extensive forest stands, wetlands, prairie areas, bluffs overlooking the river, Norway spruce grove and small stream that make up the preserve.

In his report to the township board, Christopher Cheng, project manager for the township, said the “preserve has been getting increased use by the public, and access has been made easier due to recent improvements to the parking lot on Joy Road.”

When the township implemented the walking paths on the property, it also conducted a survey of native and invasive plants there.

Cheng said in his report, “The Van Curler project site is an unused agricultural field of approximately 6.5 acres located on the northern half of the property. Based on observations from summer 2023, the site is dominated by Canada goldenrod (solidago canadensis) which, although native to Michigan, outcompete other native plants without proper management. Also on the site are a small pocket of native Indian grass (Sorghastrum nutans) and a few locations each of big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii), New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae), and wild bergamot (Monarda fisculosa). But there are also invasives on the site, including Queen Anne’s lace, autumn olive, buckthorn, and garlic mustard.”

Cheng said the phases of the project will “include a prescribed fire by a contractor experienced in controlled burns; soil preparation and sowing of native plant seeds; and the management of invasive species.”

The plan was put together with the help of Bria Sheffer, who was a Scio Township Parks Department intern.

Sheffer said the project goal and purpose is to:

“Restore the 6.5 acres of old agricultural field in Van Curler Preserve to a native prairie ecosystem and, once established, install interpretive signage to educate visitors.”

“A native prairie ecosystem will support diversity in plants and wildlife, and will preserve Michigan’s natural heritage. The project will engage the community through volunteer opportunities such as monitoring and invasive plant management. It will also educate the public through signage about natural history and prairie ecosystems.”