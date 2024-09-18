September 18, 2024 Donate
Scio Township Police Report, August 2024

by

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 881 calls for police service in Scio Township, up from 831 the previous year, a 6% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 6,467, down from 6,837 for the same period last year, a 5% decrease.

Officers conducted 282 traffic stops, up from 247 last year. Forty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Nine assaults
  • One B&E
  • Seven larcenies
  • One vehicle theft
  • 26 crashes
  • Seven medical assists
  • 34 citizen assists
  • 22 welfare checks
  • Nine mental health
  • 18 disorderlies
  • Six co-response
  • One extortion
  • One child neglect
  • One kidnapping with intent to sexually assault

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On August 5th, deputies investigated a larceny from vehicles in the 6900 block of Jackson Road. Multiple vehicles belonging to Harper Electrical were broken into, and equipment was stolen. This case is still under investigation.

On August 5th, deputies investigated a larceny from vehicles in the block of 200 Baker Road. There are no leads or suspects in this incident.

On August 15th, deputies investigated larceny from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Windside Court. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On August 18th, deputies investigated an alleged kidnapping in the 1000 block of Rabbit Run Circle. The victim was forcibly taken by a man she met online and left in Indiana. The incident is still under investigation.

On August 23rd, deputies investigated the breaking and entering of a business in the 200 block of N Zeeb Road. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

August 2024 Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

