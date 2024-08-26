Scio Township Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 866 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 1,001 the previous year, a 13% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 5,586, down from 6,006 for the same period last year, a 7% drop.
Officers conducted 256 traffic stops, down from 383 last year. Forty-seven citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Five assaults
- One sexual assault
- One OWI
- Nine larcenies
- Four vehicle thefts
- 22 crashes
- Five medical assists
- 54 citizen assists
- 32 welfare checks
- 14 mental health
- Ten disorderlies
- Seven attempted suicides
- One indecent exposure
- Two death investigations
- 28 animal complaints
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:
On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated larcenies from several vehicles in the area of 170 Aprill Drive. There are no suspects at this time.
On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Cedar Ridge. The vehicle was recovered a short time later on Gabrielle Drive. There are no suspects at this time.
On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Quebec Avenue. The keys were left inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Superior Township on 8/5/2024. There are no suspects at this time.
On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Jackson Plaza. A work van was broken into, and multiple tools and equipment were taken. There are no suspects at this time.
On 7/10/2024, Deputies investigated a felonious assault in the 700 block of Jackson Road. While confronting a shoplifter, Pilot employees were nearly hit by the suspect’s fleeing vehicle. No injuries were sustained. The suspect has not been identified at this time.
On 7/18/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 8100 black of Jackson Road. A utility trailer was broken into, and tools/equipment were stolen. There are no suspects at this time.