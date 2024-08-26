August 26, 2024 Donate
Scio Township Police Report, July 2024

Scio Township Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 866 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 1,001 the previous year, a 13% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 5,586, down from 6,006 for the same period last year, a 7% drop.

Officers conducted 256 traffic stops, down from 383 last year. Forty-seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Five assaults
  • One sexual assault
  • One OWI
  • Nine larcenies
  • Four vehicle thefts
  • 22 crashes
  • Five medical assists
  • 54 citizen assists
  • 32 welfare checks
  • 14 mental health
  • Ten disorderlies
  • Seven attempted suicides
  • One indecent exposure
  • Two death investigations
  • 28 animal complaints

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated larcenies from several vehicles in the area of 170 Aprill Drive. There are no suspects at this time.

On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Cedar Ridge. The vehicle was recovered a short time later on Gabrielle Drive. There are no suspects at this time.

On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Quebec Avenue. The keys were left inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Superior Township on 8/5/2024. There are no suspects at this time.

On 7/9/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Jackson Plaza. A work van was broken into, and multiple tools and equipment were taken. There are no suspects at this time.

On 7/10/2024, Deputies investigated a felonious assault in the 700 block of Jackson Road. While confronting a shoplifter, Pilot employees were nearly hit by the suspect’s fleeing vehicle. No injuries were sustained. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

On 7/18/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 8100 black of Jackson Road. A utility trailer was broken into, and tools/equipment were stolen. There are no suspects at this time.

Scio Township Monthly Call Report July 2024Download

