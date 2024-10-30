Scio Township Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service up 9% over last year

By Doug Marrin

In September 2024, Deputies responded to 793 calls for police service in Scio Township, up from 730 the previous year, a 9% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 7,260, down from 7,567 for the same period last year, a 4% decrease.

Officers conducted 205 traffic stops, down from 214 last year. Forty-two citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include:

Larcenies 13

Vehicle theft 1

Crashes 34

Medical assists 6

Animal complaints 10

OWI 1

Sexual Assault 1

Assist Citizen 44

Suspicious Circumstances 29

Welfare Check 20

Animal Complaint 20

Disorderly 15

Attempt Suicide Adult 7

Mental Health 4

Assault 5

Fraud 11

Assist Fire Dept 2

Sudden Death – Accident 1

B&E 1

Fatal Traffic Crash 1

Embezzlement 1

Death Investigation 1

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On September 1st, a Deputy handled a larceny from vehicle complaint in the 800 block of Hemlock Drive. The victim’s wallet was removed from an unlocked car sometime overnight. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 3rd, a Deputy handled a catalytic converter theft and malicious destruction of property call in the 8000 block of Jackson Road. The suspects damaged a fence to gain entry to the gated property. Once inside, the suspects removed the catalytic converters from a motor home. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 4th, a Deputy handled several catalytic converter thefts in the 6000 block of Jackson Road. Numerous vehicles had their catalytic converters removed overnight. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 6th, Deputies handled four larceny from vehicle complaints in the 6600 block of Jackson Road. The victim’s wallets were removed from unlocked vehicles sometime overnight. Some of the stolen property was subsequently recovered in another jurisdiction. These cases are still under investigation.

On September 10th, a Deputy handled a larceny of package complaint in the 300 block of Sedgewood Lane. A package was removed from the victims’ front porch after it was delivered and left for pickup. The victim found the package nearby on the side of the road. The package was opened, but the contents were untouched. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 16th, a Deputy handled a larceny of scrap metal from a local business in the 300 block of Metty Drive. A suspect was identified, and charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office for review.

On September 16th, a Deputy handled a theft of an electric bike from the 6600 block of Jackson Road. The bike was removed from the victim’s yard overnight. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 25th, a Deputy handled a larceny from vehicle complaint in the 5900 block of Jackson Road. Sometime in the previous days, someone had stolen the battery from a vehicle on the property for repairs. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 25th, Deputies responded to and investigated a fatal motor vehicle vs pedestrian crash in the 4100 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. A resident was walking on the roadway and struck by a passing vehicle. This incident is still under investigation with the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.