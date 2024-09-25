Scio Township Responds to a Pedestrian Fatality

A Scio Township man was struck and killed by a vehicle on September 25, while trying to cross Dexter Ann Arbor Road.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde told the Sun Times News on the 25th that unfortunately this afternoon they did respond to a fatal car/pedestrian accident in the 4100 block of Dexter Ann Arbor Road just before 2 p.m.

The incident occurred west of Wagner Road.

Houde said a 66-year-old Scio Township resident was struck by a car while he was on the roadway. He said it appeared the man was trying to cross the road in an area of limited visibility.

The driver stopped and bystanders called 911. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Valley Ambulance and Scio Township emergency responders were all on the scene.

Houde said “when we arrived on scene we began lifesaving measures; however Huron Valley Ambulance personnel determined he was unable to be saved and he was pronounced dead on scene.”