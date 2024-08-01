Scio Township Voters Will Again Answer a Fire Services Ballot Question

There’s a need, according to Scio Township officials, to take another look at putting a fire services ballot question before township voters. So come November 5, voters will again be asked whether or not they want to pay more to add more to this essential service.

This will come a year after Scio voters said “no” to two ballot questions asking to expand fire services.

On July 23, the Scio Township Board approved a new ballot proposal for a special assessment at a tax rate of 2.7 mills. It was approved by a 6 to 1 vote. Township supervisor Will Hathaway was the only vote against the proposal.

Like last year, some of the logic behind putting this ballot question to voters comes down to, among other things, a need for a second fire station and added personnel.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde to ask about the new proposal. Houde said the Board of Trustees did vote to put an assessment question to Scio voters this November, though with a much reduced scope.

“The board asked me to come back with a modified proposal that I thought would meet the basic needs of the community and I did,” Houde said.

He said several items were changed or removed from the proposal:

The size and scope of the station 2 was reduced. We shrunk up space and made it more efficient, and while this has not been formally drawn by an architect, we think we can reduce the size by 2,000-3,000 square feet. I think that we can accomplish the same goals with the building, but do it on a smaller scale.

We removed the transporting EMS component from the plan. That removed capital costs and personnel cost. We reduced the emergency response personnel from 33 to just 24 with this plan; however we sacrifice the ability to supplement the transporting system within the county. That said, the personnel would always be first responders to medical incidents, and still be able to assess and treat the sick and injured, we would just continue to rely on Huron Valley Ambulance for all of our transport service.

We reduced the capital needed by seeking outside funding for vehicles to place in the building. So far, we have received or been promised around $500,000 from developers to assist and were recent provided $750,000 from the State of Michigan through an appropriation to help purchase a ladder truck for the community, which would be housed in the second station. This reduced about $2,750,000 in capital needed to bond for to complete the project.

Houde said, “This plan, when reviewed by our finance staff at Plante Moran, recommended a total need of 2.7 mills to construct and staff the second station. This would replace the existing 1.35 mills (essentially doubling it) that expires in a few years. They did stress that we would be able to pay off the building in 10 years and add two firefighters to the roster per year until reach the additional 12 to staff the second building. The question voters will see in November is a 12-year question. If approved, voters would see the 1.35 assessment doubled, and the number of stations and personnel assigned to emergency response doubled.”

In November 2023, Scio voters said no to the following questions:

Operating Question

Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of providing fire protection and emergency medical services, including maintenance of buildings, acquisition of apparatus and equipment, by special assessment pursuant to Act 33 of 1951, in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1,000 of taxable values) in any single year for ten (10) years, 2023-2032 inclusive?

Capital Question

Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of purchasing property, constructing buildings, and providing apparatus and equipment for newly constructed buildings to provide fire protection and emergency medical services by special assessment, pursuant to Act 33 of 1951, in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 0.75 mills ($0.75 on each $1,000 of taxable values) in any single year for twenty (20) years, 2023-2042 inclusive?

The authority under this Capital Question is effective only if both ballot questions are approved.

STN followed up with Hathaway to ask about the new proposal and why he said no.

“We all agree that the Scio Fire Department is underfunded,” Hathaway said. “The current ceiling on our existing special assessment for fire public safety is 1.35 mills. The voters approved that level in 2019.”

Of the new proposal, Hathaway said he voted against the 2.7 mills level “because I am mindful that Scio voters turned down our proposed increase in 2023 by a 2-1 margin.”

“My position is that a lower increase of 2.0 mills would meet the immediate needs for Fire Department without risking another defeat by the voters,” he said. “The other Board of Trustees members were willing to take that risk. The higher level will allow the Township to proceed with plans for a second fire station on Wagner Road.”

A key element in the new proposal is it would double the maximum tax rate of 1.35 mills to a maximum rate of 2.7 mills.

Houde said Scio Township intends, in the coming weeks, to launch an educational campaign and add materials to the township website, including a full analysis of the plan and costs, to give voters time to get the facts and make an informed decision this fall.

So voters, to help you make an informed decision, check the website as it is updated. https://www.sciotownship.org/