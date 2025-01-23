January 23, 2025 Donate
Dexter

Scio Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 722 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 773 the previous year, a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 9,557, down from 9,809 for last year, a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 140 traffic stops, down from 266 last year. Twenty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Three OWI
  • Two sexual assaults
  • Seven assaults
  • Six larcenies
  • Two vehicle thefts
  • 47 crashes
  • 17 medical assists
  • 29 citizen assists
  • 30 welfare checks
  • 11 disorderlies
  • 11 mental health,
  • 11 frauds
  • Four shopliftings
  • Seven attempted suicides
  • Two death investigations

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On December 2nd, Deputies investigated a larceny of an air pump from a gas station in the 3500 block of Jackson Road. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On December 10th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle from the 800 block of E Summer Glen. The vehicle was later recovered in Inkster.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

December 2024

IncidentsMonth 2024Month 2023% ChangeYTD 2024YTD 2023% Change
Traffic Stops140266-47%29303317-12%
Citations2162-66%481697-31%
Drunk Driving (OWI)31200%22215%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0004
Calls for Service Total722773-7%95579809-3%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)47641016%543753462%
Robberies0001
Assaultive Crimes7617%5776-25%
Home Invasions00614-57%
Breaking and Entering’s02410-60%
Larcenies610-40%826821%
Vehicle Thefts20+25239%
Traffic Crashes473247%3843830%
Medical Assists174325%1018716%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)220%804674%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time128013519
Out of Area Time133317266
Investigative Ops (DB)1096549910
Secondary Road Patrol125012290
County Wide7159706
 Hours BankedHours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours368425.50
December 2024 Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

