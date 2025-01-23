Scio Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 722 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 773 the previous year, a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 9,557, down from 9,809 for last year, a 3% decrease.
Officers conducted 140 traffic stops, down from 266 last year. Twenty-one citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Three OWI
- Two sexual assaults
- Seven assaults
- Six larcenies
- Two vehicle thefts
- 47 crashes
- 17 medical assists
- 29 citizen assists
- 30 welfare checks
- 11 disorderlies
- 11 mental health,
- 11 frauds
- Four shopliftings
- Seven attempted suicides
- Two death investigations
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:
On December 2nd, Deputies investigated a larceny of an air pump from a gas station in the 3500 block of Jackson Road. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.
On December 10th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle from the 800 block of E Summer Glen. The vehicle was later recovered in Inkster.
December 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2024
|Month 2023
|% Change
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|140
|266
|-47%
|2930
|3317
|-12%
|Citations
|21
|62
|-66%
|481
|697
|-31%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|3
|1
|200%
|22
|21
|5%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|4
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|722
|773
|-7%
|9557
|9809
|-3%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|476
|410
|16%
|5437
|5346
|2%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|7
|6
|17%
|57
|76
|-25%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|6
|14
|-57%
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|2
|–
|4
|10
|-60%
|Larcenies
|6
|10
|-40%
|82
|68
|21%
|Vehicle Thefts
|2
|0
|+
|25
|23
|9%
|Traffic Crashes
|47
|32
|47%
|384
|383
|0%
|Medical Assists
|17
|4
|325%
|101
|87
|16%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|2
|2
|0%
|80
|46
|74%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|1280
|13519
|Out of Area Time
|1333
|17266
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|10965
|49910
|Secondary Road Patrol
|1250
|12290
|County Wide
|715
|9706
|Hours Banked
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|368
|425.5
|0