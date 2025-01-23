Scio Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 722 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 773 the previous year, a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 9,557, down from 9,809 for last year, a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 140 traffic stops, down from 266 last year. Twenty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three OWI

Two sexual assaults

Seven assaults

Six larcenies

Two vehicle thefts

47 crashes

17 medical assists

29 citizen assists

30 welfare checks

11 disorderlies

11 mental health,

11 frauds

Four shopliftings

Seven attempted suicides

Two death investigations

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On December 2nd, Deputies investigated a larceny of an air pump from a gas station in the 3500 block of Jackson Road. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On December 10th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle from the 800 block of E Summer Glen. The vehicle was later recovered in Inkster.

