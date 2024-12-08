Second Half Rally Lifts Saline to First Win

It was a tail of two halves for the Saline boys’ basketball team as the Hornets rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Detroit Lincoln-King 38-35.

The Hornets struggled in the first half and fell behind 23-10 at halftime, but the Hornets came to life after the break.

Saline scored the first eight points of the second half with an and-one by Chris Cotuna followed by a triple by Noah Kronberg. A basket by Gabe Iadipaolo cut the deficit to 23-18.

The teams traded baskets, and the Hornets trailed Lincoln-King 28-22 after three.

Leo Sotiropoulus opened the fourth with a triple, but four straight by Lincoln-King pushed the lead to 32-27.

Iadipaolo hit back-to-back baskets, and Saline took its first lead of the night 33-32.

Lincoln-King answered to go back on top, but a Sotiropoulus basket put Saline up 35-34.

King split two free throws to tie the game at 35.

Iadipaolo split a pair of free throws to put Saline up 36-35 and Kronwell sealed the win with a pair of free throws in the final minute for the Hornets.

Saline was led by Iadipaolo with nine points and 15 rebounds.

Kronberg finished with nine points, while Sotiropoulus and Cotuna each had seven. Jack McFarlane chipped in with four points and Brady Costigan two.

The Hornets fell to 1-2 on the season with a 50-45 loss to Livonia Stevenson Friday night.

Kronberg led the way with 14 points.

Iadipaolo scored 12, while Cotuna added seven. Sotiropoulos chipped in with six, Costigan four, and Becker Samaha two